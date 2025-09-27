I just keep thinking about last Saturday. I’ve been thinking about it all week and I think I will be for some time to come.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I didn’t know Billy Vigar – I never met him, I never spoke to him. In fact I never even got to see him play. How I wish now I had seen him, even if just once.

And if I – as someone who didn’t have a close connection to Billy – have found the past week so hard to come to terms with, imagine how it must have been for his family, his friends, his team-mates, his former team-mates and managers, and everyone who was at Wingate and Finchley FC’s ground to see the terrible fate that befell him. I say imagine it but it’s not possible to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wasn’t going to write my own thoughts on the tragedy – for the very reason stated above. I don’t want to pretend I am closer to the whole thing than I am. But here I am having a go – partly because writing words about things is what I do; partly because I hope it might help some others understand their own feelings about it.

Billy Vigar pictured for the first time as a Chichester City player, at the pre-season photocall | Picture: Neil Holmes

The first thing I want to do is try to convey why this case is different to anything else I have ever known or heard about. And in doing so, it may come across as me comparing different types of death, different types of tragedy, and I can promise you that is not my intention.

For me, someone who’s watched and followed football for 45 years and covered it and written about it for 35 years, it’s like this.

Sometimes a match will be abandoned because of a serious injury. It happens more than it used to – it might be a broken leg, something that means the stricken player can’t be moved until paramedics arrive, or it might be a serious head injury. Any instance of it horrible – but the player recovers, sometimes quickly, sometimes longer-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes a match will be abandoned because of a ‘medical episode’ – a sudden illness, in layman’s terms. We saw it with Christian Erikssen a few years ago, we saw it with Fabrice Muamba some time before that.

Billy Vigar celebrates scoring for Chi City at Carshalton in August | Picture: Neil Holmes

Generally, the player is treated and recovers, though sometimes not. It is not unheard of for a player to die during a game. The two examples I can immediately think of are Marc Vivien-Foe, who collapsed and died during a Cameroon game in 2003, and David Longhurst, who passed away after collapsing in a York City match in 1990.

Also – footballers do occsionally die suddenly in accidents and incidents away from the pitch. The example that will always stay with me, as a Portsmouth fan, came in 2001, when Pompey’s young goalkeeper Aaron Flahavan died in a car crash the night after a game. It stunned Pompey and the whole football world, and it was a time of sadness I and many others still often think back to now.

But – and here is where I am trying not to judge one case against another – I cannot think of a single instance of a player suffering an injury during a game which has resulted in their death. I’m sure there are examples, given how widely football is played the world over, but I don’t know about them.

And that is why Billy Vigar’s death feels different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the moment I learned last Saturday night the Wingate-Chi City match had been abandoned and he’d been taken to hospital unconscious after an ambulance and air ambulance were summoned, I’ve been able to think about little else.

I have had to respond to the whole thing in ‘work mode’ – my job is to cover sport across Sussex, and non-league football is a huge part of what I spend my time on. And I hope we at the Chichester Observer and sussexworld.co.uk have responded and covered this as respectfully and sensitively as it has been possible to do. It is worth pointing out, though, that my job does not stop me also reacting to the whole thing as a person, as a football fan.

It was on Sunday that my fears that it was a life-threatening situation were confirmed by a Chi City contact. And then, on Sunday night, a statement from the club that they could say no more at that stage actually made me feel quite sick.

There was contact at that point from a Chi City fan who I know through social media. He wrote: “I was at Wingate Saturday and I didn’t sleep last night – that statement put out tonight doesn’t fill me with hope for the poor lad.” The supporter then told me what he had seen of the incident, and it sounded awful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then it was a waiting game. You’re waiting, hoping, praying for a shaft of light, for good news, but of course you’re powerless to do anything. I tried telling myself that the longer things went on without the worst news, or with no news, that had to be a good sign. But I’m not sure I really believed it.

On Monday night came further details, and they were not good. With the blessing of Billy’s family, Chi City put out a statement he was an induced coma in intensive care after sustaining a ‘significant brain injury’. Terrible news, though the huge number of responses from clubs, officials, fans and just people who had come connection to Billy or the club was amazing.

Then another waiting game. I learned on Tuesday he was due to have surgery, but once again there was no telling whether that was a good sign, or just something that had to happen to give him a chance.

Wednesday came and went, no news. Could that be positive? I was past being able to judge it, all the time just hoping and praying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had the week’s edition of the Observer newspaper to finish that day and the story was carried in the main front page headline and took up the whole of the back page. ‘Billy is in all our prayers” was the back page headline and I can only hope that was a reasonable and fitting way of trying to convery what we were dealing with and what we knew at that time.

But the day that paper hit the streets turned into the worst day imaginable. I learned on Thursday afternoon that the news we were all dreading may be imminent – and it was.

At 6.45pm, another statement from Chi City, and this time it was telling everyone the worst. Billy had died that morning. The surgery had helped but he had not been able to recover from his injuries.

The response was immediate and huge. Almost every club and football organisation you could think of was passing on their sympathies and love to Billy’s family and to Chi City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very quickly there was anger too – that an injury like this had happened in these circumstances. Amid the grief there were demands for action from the FA and from clubs with brick and concrete structures around the pitches. Quite rightly, there will now be a full and proper look into that issue and I am certain changes will be ordered.

I must say, I felt on Thursday night, that this should not have been the focus. I understand why it was in many people’s minds, but could we not give Billy’s loved ones a little more time before this sort of talk?

And that brings us to now, a full week since it happened. I’m writing this Saturday lunchtime when up and down the country hundreds of football teams, thousands of players, are getting ready for their 90 minutes on the pitch – just as Billy and Chi City were exactly a week ago with a desire to get three points their only focus.

Life for Billy’s family will never be the same again; and in a different way, life for everyone at Chichester City FC will never be the same again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is, remember, less than 18 months since they were struck by another tragedy – the death through cancer of assistant manager Graeme Gee, a popular and pivotal figure at the club who is still much missed and still very much in the thoughts of everybody there.

How can one club take so much in such a short time? That is one of the thoughts I have had, but you won’t hear that from anyone at Chi because, since the moment Billy was injured, for them it has not been about them, but totally about doing what they could for him, and then for his family.

They have dealt with it impeccably and – as someone who speaks regularly to their manager Miles Rutherford and to coaches Darin Killpartrick and Danny Potter, and occasionally to the chairman Andy Bell – I have no doubt at all they will continue to do right by Billy’s family and all their other players, staff, volunteers and fans.

They are not the biggest club but they have the biggest hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Billy’s family, all one can do is think of them and offer them whatever support they need.

This will be of no consolation to them now, I am sure, but in time, I feel certain that Billy’s death will change football and will prevent others suffering as he did, and as they now are.

There will be reviews and debates about player safety and there will be changes to football grounds to come – perhaps quite quickly.

But for now, I just keep thinking about last Saturday.

Rest in peace, Billy. I’m so sorry I never got to see you play.