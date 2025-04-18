Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said he was proud of his team after they held League One Champions Birmingham City to a 0-0 draw.

The Blues started the brighter, with Crawley’s emergency-loan keeper Toby Steward being busy early on.

The Reds grew into the game as it progressed, with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy having their best chance of the game in the second half, with him having blazed his shot over the bar.

It was a very good performance from the Reds, with Lindsey very positive on the performance.

Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Ben Radcliffe of Crawley Town | Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

He said: “I was really proud of the team actually, I thought we were brilliant today, I thought we were excellent.

“I thought we got the game plan not far off spot on. I thought we actually probably had the biggest chance of the game when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy blazed it over the bar, probably could have been a bit more composed in that moment to put the ball in the net, but another day he scores that.

“I felt that we were at times pretending to press, go all out, go after them, because they will make passes at the back, they're a possession-based team, they will play possession from the goalkeeper and they'll play into the pivots to play out to the centre-halves and play little hook passes, and I wanted us to be a little more aggressive with that.

“I can't moan at the players, they were outstanding against a top side by the way, they're a championship side, really clear to see that. I thought we were excellent, in terms of possession ourselves.

“I would say it was probably in their favour, but I do know that we were very controlled in very large moments of the game where we played out from the back. I know Alfie May was kind of pressing Dion [Conroy], then pressing the keeper, and we were picking him off and we played through the thirds really cleanly and efficiently.

“I'm really proud, I thought we were very good today, I think it's a very good point, it's a proper place this, a hard place to come. There’s a good springboard going into those last three games.”

Despite the positive result, Crawley have now dropped a place in the relegation zone, and with Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion drawing, the gap has remained at six points.

On the fight for survival, Lindsey said: “The next three games are the biggest. We wanted to come away from this game with something, we have, so tick in the box. We now need to go and do what we've got to do. We've got to get down the road, recover the players and get ready for Monday.”

It was a mega performance from the Crawley defence to keep a clean sheet, with them receiving praise from their manager.

Lindsey said: “I back my defenders to defend their moments, which they did brilliantly. “I thought Charlie Barker was outstanding today, as was Dion, as was Radders [Ben Radcliffe].

“They didn't really have an answer when we come after him and pressed him. There was at times when we didn't do it properly and pretended to press was the times that they cut through us really cleanly which I wanted us to be more aggressive.”

Lindsey was also in praise of the away fans who made the trip up to Birmingham. He was unable to see them after the game with him having to serve a touchline ban, which disappointed him.

He said: “The fans were outstanding. The disappointment for me about being suspended was not to be able to go and engage with them before and after. I tried to afterwards it kind of snuck out and clapped them and a few of them saw me.

“They sang all the way through the game. The numbers that they brought. Incredible to say that we are where we are and they're sticking with the players like that.

“Brilliant. Well done fans.”