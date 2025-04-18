Birmingham City v Crawley Town team news: Portsmouth youngster becomes Reds' eighth goalkeeper while Lindsey is in the stands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town face League One champions Birmingham City at St Andrew’s as they look for vital points in their fight against relegation.

Reds know anything other than a win will be another nail in their relegation coffin – and they could not face a harder test than the Blues on their home turf.

Chris Davies’ side are unbeaten at home this season and have won the title at a canter with six games left to play.

Reds are currently six points off safety but crucially rivals have a game in hand over Lindsey’s side.

And Lindsey will watch the game from the stands today after picking accumulating six bookings at MK Dons and in his second spell at Crawley. He misses two games.

Portsmouth youngster Toby Steward starts and becomes Reds’ eighth keeper of the season after he signed on an emergency loan deal yesterday.

Armando Quitirna misses out after picking up an injury against Leyton Orient last week. Toby Mullarkey is also missing from the side who lost 3-1 to Orient.

Jack Roles and Ben Radcliffe come into the side.

Crawley: Steward, Kelly, Barker, Conroy (C), Radcliffe, Roles, Ibrahim, Fraser, Camara, Doyle, Hepburn-Murphy. Subs: Holohan, Tanimu,Anderson, John-Jules, Showunmi, Papadopoulos.