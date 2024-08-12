Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The football season is back with a bang!

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine years since we last appeared at League One level, which tragically ended in a home defeat to Coventry City that relegated us back to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just look how far we have come since, and especially over the past couple of years where Scott Lindsey’s Crawley absolutely tore Blackpool apart on the opening day of the season. This is a Blackpool side that finished three points off the League One play offs last season and had strengthened considerably in the summer.

The Reds simply blew them away with their passing, and raced into a two goal lead at the break.

Crawley Town bo0ss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Two sublime finishes from new signings Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Armando Junior Quitirna did the damage, that the tangerines just couldn’t recover from, despite debutant Crawley keeper Jojo Wollacott gifting them a way back into the game with an absolute howler mid way through the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Reds stood firm and the new look squad looked every bit as comfortable on the ball as last season’s Wembley history makers.

Especially as only four of the starting eleven were here last season.

It shows what an amazing job Scott Lindsey and his coaching team have done with their new look squad in such a short space of time.

It’s a fantastic start, now let’s build on this with another impressive performance at Cambridge United this weekend.