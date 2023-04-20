Blake proud of injured Robson and Bognor battlers after Brighton and Hove Albion U21s are beaten

Craig Robson summed up the spirit in the Bognor camp as he played through the pain barrier to help secure a Sussex Senior Cup final berth for the Rocks with a 5-4 penalties win against Brighton U21s.

Robbie Blake's men beat the Albion youngsters with spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw on 90 minutes at Culver Road, Lancing on Tuesday night. The Nye Camp aces will now face either Worthing or Hastings in the county showdown at the Amex Stadium on May 11.

Robson missed seven games with a broken finger until playing in the 3-2 league loss at Hastings United on Saturday and he is still in considerable pain with his injured digit. But he was one of many heroes on a night when a young Rocks side overcame a starlet-packed Seagulls outfit.

Brighton took the lead through Remiero Moulton on 27 minutes but Sam De St Croix levelled things up on 38 minutes and it was a goal that Blake's men thoroughly deserved before going on to control the second half — yet it ended on a stalemate.

Nathan Odokonyero goes close for the Rocks against Brighton | Picture: Trevor Staff

Matt Rowley saved the first spot-kick from Matt Everitt then Nathan Odokonyero, Dan Gifford, Robson, Calvin Davies and Josh McCormick all scored -- as did the remainder of the Albion takers -- giving Rocks a thrilling 5-4 win.

Blake now takes his charges in to their final Isthmian premier division at home to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday before preparing for the final. He was delighted at the victory and reserved special praise for Robson.

He said: "Craig was saying to me ‘I can't even put pressure on my finger, if I have any contact, if I fall to the ground, I'm in agony’ and that just speaks volumes for him really.

"I said to him, we need you to play one league game against Hastings and hopefully you can play in the semi and he's done that. He is just a great guy and I have got loads of time for him, and loads of time for all the players.

Craig Robson played through the pain for the Rocks v Brighton - and showed his delight at the result, watched by Harvey Whyte | Picture:Trevor Staff

“I’m very proud of the players – to beat a really good team with athleticism and ability was brilliant. We had a really good press from the start and had we been a bit more clinical in the first half we could have been three or four up at half-time. Their goal came from a mistake and we took a while to adjust after that but we came strong and I can't really remember them having that many opportunities to get in our box.

"Our press was good, the way we stopped them playing out and nullified them and closed down the space. I've had a lot of flak and criticism. Are we the finished article? No we're not but I believe we are on the right path and if we can add some quality in the summer it'll stand us in better stead.

