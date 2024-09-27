Blank weekend won’t stop Murray plotting next step of Eastbourne Borough’s promotion bid
The Sports bowed out of the FA Cup to Boreham Wood a fortnight ago, and that leaves them without a game tomorrow.
Murray will not be idle. He and assistant manager Stuart Watkiss will have scanned the FA Cup fixtures to track some of their October opponents in National South.
The break comes with the Sports sitting nicely in second spot. They’re three points behind leaders Hemel Hempstead but the gap might have been just a point.
Was a 1-1 draw a fair result at home to Slough last Saturday? “Nope,” said Murray, “and anyone who says so was watching a different game from me!
"We created enough chances to win three or four games, and on another day we do. Slough had a couple of chances at the very end when they’re throwing the kitchen sink at it.
“We’ve dominated the game and with the chances that we had, we should have put the game to bed. But overall I’m happy with that performance.”
Next up in the league for the Sports is a trip to Chelmsford City a week tomorrow.
And one other competition now joins the schedules: Borough have been drawn at home to Little Common in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup, with the game scheduled for Tuesday, October 8 at the ReachTV Stadium.
On the same night, the same competition has Eastbourne United entertaining Storrington and Eastbourne Town travelling to Roffey.
Tomorrow (28th) United make the short trip across to Little Common for a Southern Combination premier division fixture, while Town will look to build on a solid start in the Isthmian south east when they take a longer journey into Kent to take on Deal Town.
And with Borough on furlough for the weekend, owner Simon Little has travelled further still: he is in the US, no doubt pursuing further projects and partnerships as he builds Eastbourne Borough for the future.
