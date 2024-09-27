Blank weekend won’t stop Murray plotting next step of Eastbourne Borough’s promotion bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough boss Adam Murray is reflecting one that got away – and using a blank weekend in the fixture list to plan the next stage of their bid for glory.

The Sports bowed out of the FA Cup to Boreham Wood a fortnight ago, and that leaves them without a game tomorrow.

Murray will not be idle. He and assistant manager Stuart Watkiss will have scanned the FA Cup fixtures to track some of their October opponents in National South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The break comes with the Sports sitting nicely in second spot. They’re three points behind leaders Hemel Hempstead but the gap might have been just a point.

Adam Murray issues the instructions during the clash with Slough Town | Picture: Lydia Redman

Was a 1-1 draw a fair result at home to Slough last Saturday? “Nope,” said Murray, “and anyone who says so was watching a different game from me!

"We created enough chances to win three or four games, and on another day we do. Slough had a couple of chances at the very end when they’re throwing the kitchen sink at it.

“We’ve dominated the game and with the chances that we had, we should have put the game to bed. But overall I’m happy with that performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up in the league for the Sports is a trip to Chelmsford City a week tomorrow.

And one other competition now joins the schedules: Borough have been drawn at home to Little Common in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup, with the game scheduled for Tuesday, October 8 at the ReachTV Stadium.

On the same night, the same competition has Eastbourne United entertaining Storrington and Eastbourne Town travelling to Roffey.

Tomorrow (28th) United make the short trip across to Little Common for a Southern Combination premier division fixture, while Town will look to build on a solid start in the Isthmian south east when they take a longer journey into Kent to take on Deal Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Borough on furlough for the weekend, owner Simon Little has travelled further still: he is in the US, no doubt pursuing further projects and partnerships as he builds Eastbourne Borough for the future.