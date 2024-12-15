Blitz hits Yapton

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:28 BST
Fittleworth 6, Yapton Res 1 West Sx Lge Div 3S

Yapton were stunned when they conceded five goals in a 12-minute spell just before and immediately after the break against the leaders, who have won every league match so far this season..

It was 1-1 and Fittleworth scored their second in the 42nd minute and their third in added time, followed by an avalanche of three more in the first five minutes when the match restarted.

After the home side had taken the lead on 20 minutes, Yapton's only success came soon afterwards when Frazer Beaumont converted a chip over the top by Josh Dean.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice