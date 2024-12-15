Blitz hits Yapton

Fittleworth 6, Yapton Res 1 West Sx Lge Div 3S

Yapton were stunned when they conceded five goals in a 12-minute spell just before and immediately after the break against the leaders, who have won every league match so far this season..

It was 1-1 and Fittleworth scored their second in the 42nd minute and their third in added time, followed by an avalanche of three more in the first five minutes when the match restarted.

After the home side had taken the lead on 20 minutes, Yapton's only success came soon afterwards when Frazer Beaumont converted a chip over the top by Josh Dean.