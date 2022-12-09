Bloor happy as Eastbourne Borough edge nearer the National South safety barrier

Danny Bloor reflected on a mixed week for Eastbourne Borough – and said they’d shown their ability to win when not playing well.

The Sports boss was happy to see his team prove at home to Chippenham last Saturday they could ‘grind out’ a win when not at their best.

It’s something he’s not sure they could have done earlier in the season and it took them to 32 points – with the magic 40-point ‘staying up’ target ever closer.

Danny Bloor was happy with the win over Chippenham - but felt his side were well below their best at Tonbridge | Picture: Andy Pelling

Borough couldn’t follow up the 2-1 win – in which Shiloh Remy got both goals – when they went to Tonbridge in midweek, slipping to a 3-0 defeat. But Bloor is confident they can put that reverse behind them quickly when they host a 10th v 7th National South clash at home to Oxford City tomorrow.

He said of last weekend’s success: “I think Chippenham are in a false position in the table – they are a good side.

"We had to grind out a victory and in all honesty I don’t think we were at our best. But it’s a good sign when you’re not at your best and you eke out three points.

"Well done to the players – they dug in, and it was real grinding performance, perhaps one we wouldn’t have seen earlier in the season.

"It was another three points and it takes us nearer that 40-point mark so we can make sure we are safe in the league.”

The visit to Tonbridge was one to forget as a weakened backline let in three.

Bloor said: “It was a disappointing result, albeit with players missing.

"It was a bad day at the office. It was an odd day, to be fair, including (goalkeeper) Lee Worgan dropping out at lunchtime and other players missing. But that’s not an excuse – we had players good enough to get a result here, but we conceded goals at bad times, early in the first half and early in the second.

"The boys have been magnificent in recent weeks, but they certainly weren’t at Tonbridge. But let’s not dwell on this result –we had to lose a game some stage.

"We’ll put it right and be right back at it against Oxford City.”

