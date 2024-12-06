Selsey FC had one of their best results of the season, beating Seaford Town 3-0 to knock them off the top of the SCFL Division 1. And Midhurst had a fine away win in the SCFL premier.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “They say hard work pays off – well on Saturday this was very evident. The lads worked harder than our opposition, which we knew we'd have to do as they are a very good side.

"But if we do this we are slowly going in the right direction especially at home, with the lads slowly becoming more consistent in our play and understanding of what we ask.

“The game was a.good watch for any fan, good football with both sides trying their best to open the scoring.”

Action in the Pagham-Peacehaven game | Picture: Roger Smith

Selsey took the lead as Kieren Jones was fouled in the area and Bradley Higgins-Pearce converted the penalty to give us a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, a good break and run from James Henton after good work by Jones ended in the keeper saving his shot – but the rebound was followed up by Adam Williams only for the opposition defender to handle on the line.

The second penalty of the afternoon was also converted by Higgins-Pearce to make it 2-0 and Seaford were reduced to 10 men.

Soon Jones squared to Henton to fire home and make it 3-0.

Pearce said: “It was a great win against the league leaders at the start of the day, a great way to follow up last Saturday’s win against East Preston.

"Now our attention turns back to another league game on Saturday when we host Reigate Priory.”

...

Little Common 1 Midhurst & Easebourme 2

SCFL premier

The Stags returned from the long trip east with the points.

Stags boss Abdy Ewen was pleased with the win, saying: “It was always going to be a tricky game. They’re fighting for their lives at the bottom.

"They started better than us, we were very sluggish in the opening 30 minutes and they deservedly took the lead through Liam Ridgers.

"As the half progressed we grew into it and Harry Giles scored a bullet header just before the break.

“Second half we got control, their keeper made some brilliant saves to keep them in the game, all the time they got something to hang onto they made it hard for us. George Bowerman got his first Stags goal in the 90th minute with a smart finish to get us the win.”

Also in the premier, Howard Neighbour’s goal was not enough to prevent Peacehaven from winning 2-1 at Pagham. See Roger Smith’s match gallery here.

...

East Dean were edged out 3-1 as two late goals by East Preston Development saw Dean succumb to another West Sussex League defeat.

East Preston made it 1-0 after 15 minutes from a free kick from just outside the box. The first real chance for East Dean came when Ben Pett was put through on goal but his effort was saved.

Halfway through the half a clash of heads resulted in Jason Houghton requiring a hospital visit and stitches just above his eye.

Chances were limited for The Dean, but Adam Yaxley’s effort from the edge of the area hit the bar. Dean levelled when Martin Lawrence added his third goal-of-the-season contender in two games as his 30-yard strike beat the keeper.

Pett had another one on one chance but his dinked effort was palmed over. Jack Silvester came to the rescue on two occassions as East Preston broke free.

In the final five minutes East Preston broke away and retook the lead before adding a third.