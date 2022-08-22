Blues picture special: Super Selsey make it two from two by beating Mile Oak

Manager Daren Pearce reported: "Kicking against the wind we began getting the better of the first few exchanges, although occasionally our visitors did look dangerous on the break.

"That's something in recent weeks we have tried to address - limiting teams to few chances and being more creative going forward. It wasn't long before we scored our first and then the second and quickly followed by a third before going in 3-0 at half-time.

"Second half with a few changes made we weren't quite as effective in our play and although still creating chances, we were a little wasteful in our finishing - we need to be more ruthless in front of goal as we won't always get as many chances as we got Saturday.

"But we will take another solid win and three more points, chances created and with very few chances for our visitors to get back into the game, all in all a good day's work from the lads.

"Now our attentions turn to Saturdays FA Vase game at home v Eastbourne United (3pm). We hope to see all our supporters then."

Action from Selsey's 3-1 win at home to Mile Oak in division one of the SCFL | Pictures: Chris Hatton

