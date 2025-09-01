Boars back to winning ways against stubborn Shoreham - Roffey 2 - 1 Shoreham

Roffey made it two wins and two defeats at the start of the season overcoming a much improved Shoreham side who have made a good start to the season. The Boars’ two defeats came away to the top two in the early league table.

Skipper Dan Pearse returned to the line up and new signing Lui Edwards made his full debut and did not disappoint, proving a constant menace for the visiting defence. Josh Neathey also started in a very attacking line up. Before the game James Pearse was given a presentation to mark his 100th appearance for the Boars.

Roffey dominated the early possession but on 17 minutes After a jinking run and quick pass Theo Maryon gave Shoreham the lead. Roffey continued to enjoy the bulk of possession but couldn’t find the final pass and Shoreham showed they could be dangerous on the break, Then in first half stoppage time Edwards found Neathey in the box and a sliding defender got one foot on the ball but followed through to leave the Roffey player on the floor and the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Shoreham were not happy and in days gone by the decision may have been different but the laws these days are always going to penalise this sort of challenge. To make matters worse the Shoreham player was given a second yellow card reducing the visitors to ten men. Dan Pearse stepped up to calmly convert the spot kick.(48) HT 1-1

Shoreham sat in a low block for most of the second half and Roffey started to find their men in the last third and Devon Fender (twice) Edwards and James Pearse all had shots saved by Elliott Dailly in the Shoreham goal. The breakthrough came when Edwards shot was blocked by Dailly but Kariom Elmellas followed up forced the ball home.

James (Rat) Pearse became the first player to have achieved 100 appearances for Roffey.

Roffey continued to pass the ball around slickly, on a pitch that had become greasy with the heavy rain, but could not extend their lead. Entering the last ten minutes and with nothing to lose Shoreham started to get the ball forward and committed more men to attack in search of an equaliser. But Roffey saw out the game without too much alarm.

So a hard fought but deserved win leaves the Boars in 10th place with Haywards Heath and Newhaven making the early running at the top with both unbeaten.

Roffey: Watson-Price, LeGrange, Pappoe, Pauw, Elmellas, D. Pearse, J. Pearse(Clark), Mase, Edwards, Fender(Moyo) Neathey(Hanslow)

Subs: Bishop, Saunders