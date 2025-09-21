Boars clip Buzzards’ wings

Roffey 8-0 Reigate Priory Buzzards

On the day that Strictly Come Dancing returned to our TV screens, Roffey U17/18s put in a samba performance that would grace any stage.

They scored eight against Reigate Priory Buzzards with goals from Ethan Douglas who scored his second hat-trick of the season. Akil Ahmed netted a brace, and James Dodd, Tom Rollingson and Finn Taylor scored one each.

As is often the case, the initial stages of the game were cagey as the two teams sussed each other out. After that initial period Roffey began to enjoy more possession and looked particularly dangerous on the right wing as Rollingson and Josh Nixon combined well to create a couple of early chances that Roffey were unlucky not to convert.

Roffey’s goalscorers

The pressure continued and Roffey opened the scoring through Douglas. Rollingson jinked past the left back, and swung in a cross that Douglas converted from 18 yards.

One quickly became two, this time with Akil Ahmed on the left wing turning provider. His electric pace bamboozled the opposition and he danced around the defence before putting in a cross for Douglas to convert from close range.

Buzzards were not without threat, and in the mid-way point of the first half drew a fine save from keeper Theo Botevyle who turned the ball round the post for a corner.

Roffey were playing some fantastic football, and dominating the game. The third goal came from Dodd who collected the ball from Sam Shelley mid way through the opposition half, and spotting the keeper off the line, tried an audacious lob. The keeper was retreating like the tide but could only get a hand to the ball as he tumbled into the net alongside the ball.

Half time Roffey 3-0 Reigate Priory Buzzards

The second half started in exactly the same way as the Boars continued to dominate. Centre -back Finn Taylor was introduced as he makes his way back from injury and made an instant impact from a Douglas corner as he sent a bullet header into the net to make it four.

Douglas scored his third goal through a penalty following a shove on Tyler Masters. It was then time for Akil Ahmed to shine. He had been a thorn in the Buzzards side all game. He scored his first after latching on to an incisive Rayyan Ahmed pass and his second came from a Rollingson cross from the right wing.

Roffey had more chances to score, with Mikey Georgiou, Callum White and Will Anderson causing problems for the defence.

Rollingson wrapped up the rout with a sublime goal. Some neat interplay involving Jamie Morse, Dawid Zmuda and Romario Moratalla led to Masters running at the tired defence and cutting the ball back Rollingson to score the eighth.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “This was our best performance of the season so far. The passing was on point, the team worked well together and they are starting to really gel as a group of players.

"We have a Cup game next week against a team from a higher league, and that will no doubt provide a stern test for the group.”