Boars' penalties silence the Lions' roars: Pagham - 0 Roffey ( 2 – 4 on penalties)

Roffey made the long journey to Pagham, for this Senior Cup tie, without Danny Pappoe and Dylan Pauw, the two centre halves from Saturdays victory over Eastbourne United. The two Dans, Mobsby and Pearse formed a new and very experienced duo. Devon Fender returned to the squad in place of the injured Sam Lemon and Ricardo Fernandes was also on the bench proving the strength of the Boars squad.

Roffey started fast and with their mixture of cultured build up and longer balls sliced through the home defence three times to create massive chances. After just 3 minutes Jack Bilbruck fed Lui Edwards who forced a save from Kelly in the home goal. Two minutes later it looked like Roffey must take the lead but Kelly pulled of a brace of close range saves from Jordan Mase and Bilbruck. On seven minutes Josh Neathey slipped the ball through in for Mase but the ball was cleared off the line. Roffey continued to dominate possession but Pagham gradually got their game going and showed that they too could be a threat and Monty Watson-Price had to save from close range as the game became more even. HT 0 – 0

The second half started with Roffey on the front foot again with a corner that was cleared and a shot from James Pearse that cleared the bar. There was a scare on 58 minutes when Pagham broke and the ball ended up in the Roffey net but the assistant’s flag cut short the home celebrations. With twenty minutes to go Neathey put Bilbruck through one on one but Kelly pulled of another great save. From the corner Mase had a shot deflected onto the post as the Boars continued to dominate. However, Pagham weathered the storm and as the game entered the final quarter of and hour started to push Roffey back. It was now the Boars turn to have to defend in numbers and Watson-Price had to go full length to save a goal bound shot. Roffey were no longer controlling possession and had to dig in but with Pearse and Mobsby using all their experience and Elliott Hanslow having to move to right back for the injured Jake LeGrange, Roffey held out till the whistle and the place in the place in the next round of the Senior Cup would be decided by penalties.

Roffeys’ four penalties from: Dan Pearse, Jordan Mase, Lui Edwards and Devon Fender were immaculate giving Kelly no chance. Pagham’s second spot kick was nearly saved by Watson-Price and the Boars keeper then went one better full length down to his right to save the third Pagham kick. When the hosts’ fourth came back off the bar, the Boars were through. So, a well contested and entertaining game came to a close with Roffey continuing their promising start to the season.

Roffey: Watson-Price, LeGrange(Fernandes), Elmellas, Mobsby, D Pearse, J Pearse, Bishop(Clark), Mase, Edwards, Bilbruck(Hanslow), Neathey(Fender)

Sub Moyo