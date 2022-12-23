Bognor boost as ex-Leicester, Colchester and Maidstone ace signs ahead of Horsham Boxing Day derby

Bognor boss Robbie Blake has snapped up midfielder Sammie McLeod from Worthing and he is set to be in the squad for the Boxing Day Sussex derby clash with Horsham at Nyewood Lane.

Schemer McLeod, 22, began his career at Maidstone United before joining Leicester City where he played for the U21s and then moved to Maldon & Tiptree. He then switched to Colchester United where he played several times for the first team.

McLeod left the Us and moved to Portadown in Northern Ireland and also played last season for Thor Akureyri in Iceland before joining Worthing at the beginning of this season.

Blake says McLeod is a welcome addition to his squad, adding: "You can never have enough good players in your squad and it's great to be able to welcome Sammie to the club. Subject to paperwork being done in time he will be in the squad for Boxing Day, a game we are really looking forward to."

Meanwhile, Bognor have received another huge boost with the news that Dorking Wanderers have agreed that full-back Joe Rabetts and central defender Cameron Black can extend their loans until the end of the season.

