Bognor boys are back in town - 32 pictures from Rocks' pre-season return

Robbie Blake and his players were all smiles as they went through some fitness and ball work in the sunshine with the new Isthmian premier campaign only six weeks away. See Martin Denyer's pictures from the session on this page and the ones linked and read what Blake thought of it here. Get the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer - out every Thursday.
1.
Bognor Regis Town were put through their paces at the club's first pre-season training session / Pictures: Martin Denyer
2.
Bognor Regis Town were put through their paces at the club's first pre-season training session / Pictures: Martin Denyer
3.
Bognor Regis Town were put through their paces at the club's first pre-season training session / Pictures: Martin Denyer
4.
Bognor Regis Town were put through their paces at the club's first pre-season training session / Pictures: Martin Denyer