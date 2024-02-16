Anderson sustained a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula in a collision in the Rocks’ 1-1 Isthmian premier division draw with Cheshunt at the MKM Arena last week, and now faces a lengthy spell on the side lines.Bognor fans and well-wishers have since raised more than £3,500 to support the self-employed plasterer through a funding page set up by team-mate and club captain Calvin Davies.And the 20-year-old former Horndean schemer has taken to social media channels to provide an update on his condition and to thank those who have been so generous to donate.He said on X, formerly Twitter: “Would just like thank everyone who donated to my gofundme page and supported me, can’t thank you all enough I’m completely overwhelmed. My surgery was all successful and I am on the road to recovery.”