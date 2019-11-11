Bognor off to Kent in FA Trophy - Hastings or Whitehawk go to Dorset - Eastbourne land home tie

Bognor will go to Tonbridge Angels in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy, while the winners of the Hastings-Whitehawk replay will go to Weymouth.
Eastbourne Borough had more luck with the draw - they will be at home to Westfield or Hartley Wintney.
The 40 ties at the next stage are scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23. Winning clubs will pick up £3,750 from the competition's prize fund, while losing clubs will take home £1,250.
The draw in full:
1 Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harriers
2 York City v Altrincham
3 Workington v Farsley Celtic
4 Hednesford Town v Nantwich Town or Coalville Town
5 Runcorn Linnets or Prescot Cables v FC United of Manchester
6 Darlington v Gainsborough Trinity
7 Gloucester City v Bradford (Park Avenue)
8 Blyth Spartans v Alfreton Town
9 Brackley Town v Chester
10 Stourbridge or Lancaster City v South Shields
11 Guiseley v AFC Telford United
12 Matlock Town v Barwell or Redditch United
13 Colne v Southport
14 King’s Lynn Town v Hereford
15 Atherton Collieries v Boston United
16 Peterborough Sports v Kettering Town
17 Halesowen Town v Gateshead
18 Leamington v Spennymoor Town
19 Dulwich Hamlet v Chippenham Town
20 Bath City v Gosport Borough
21 Sholing or Barton Rovers v Hitchin Town or Bedfont Sports or Paulton Rovers
22 Tonbridge Angels v Bognor Regis Town
23 Weymouth v Hastings United or Whitehawk
24 Chelmsford City v Hungerford Town
25 Havant & Waterlooville v Cinderford Town
26 Carshalton Athletic or Frome Town v Tooting & Mitcham United
27 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree or Folkestone Invicta
28 Braintree Town v Yate Town
29 Metropolitan Police or Biggleswade Town v Taunton Town or Aveley
30 Blackfield & Langley or Kingstonian v AFC Sudbury
31 Eastbourne Borough v Westfield or Hartley Wintney
32 Leatherhead v Dorking Wanderers
33 Concord Rangers v Slough Town
34 Maidstone United v Dartford
35 Haringey Borough v Hemel Hempstead Town
36 Wealdstone v Royston Town
37 Oxford City v Hornchurch
38 Billericay Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough
39 Welling United v St Albans City
40 Salisbury v Hayes & Yeading United or Soham Town Rangers