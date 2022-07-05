Bognor promotion push is aim of new boy De St Croix

The midfielder, 27, joined the Rocks this summer from Metropolitan Police and he say he can't wait to get cracking as the Nyewood Lane outfit prepare for the new campaign.

De St Croix admits he was easily won over when Isthmian premier division Bognor showed interest in acquiring his services -- and after meeting boss Blake and his new team-mates he believes the coupling is a "perfect fit".

The industrious schemer is one of four new faces at the Nye Camp – keeper Taylor Seymour, attacker Tom Chalaye and left-back Joe Rabbetts being the others -- with gaffer Blake working tirelessly on his bid to add more talent to his squad in the next couple of weeks.

Sam De St Croix in training with the Rocks / Picture: Martin Denyer

De St Croix stood out in Gary Charman's testimonial at Horsham and then trained with the Rocks at East Dean FC on Friday and will be hard at it again tonight (Monday) under the watchful eyes of Blake and assistant manager Jamie Howell.

He said: "I'd heard such good things about Bognor and the fans and then I met Robbie and was excited by the way he outlined how he wants us to play. We have a good bunch of lads together and there are more to come in. I want to settle in and find my feet and work hard.

“The pre-season friendly matches will help with togetherness and fitness. When the season starts I hope to be able to score goals and provide goals and help the team push for the play-offs or even promotion, why not?"

De St Croix suffered disappointment with Southern Football League Met Police last term when they agonisingly missed out on promotion after a fourth-place finish but had a shot at the play-offs. But they were knocked out by eventual promotion winners Farnborough in the semi-finals, going down 2-1 after extra time.

He said: "It was a real shame, we were really unlucky in the end but that's football. We had a great season none the less and if anything, we were punching above our weight."