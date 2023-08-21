Bognor Regis Town blow: Key new signing out for two months

Bognor striker Dan Smith faces up to two months on the sidelines after picking up a foot injury in the 0-0 draw with Hashtag United at the MKM Arena on Saturday.

It's a devastating blow for the Rocks as Smith, recruited from Dulwich Hamlet in the summer, has just returned from having an operation on his foot. This is a completely different problem though, with the goal-getter fracturing a metatarsal in the Isthmian premier division stalemate.

Smith has worked tirelessly to get fit after his operation and played 45 minutes at Chatham Town, a full game against Carshalton Athletic and an hour on Saturday against the Tags.

Now he faces a new recovery period. Boss Robbie Blake says the loss of Smith is a big setback. He added: "We can't catch a break, can we? Dan had his foot stepped on and said it didn't feel right and he's had an x-ray and it’s a broken metatarsal and that means six to eight weeks out. He says it doesn’t feel too bad but the fact is it is broken and needs to heal. He was just getting his energy and fitness right after his time out so I feel for him, I really do.