Frustrated Robbie Blake has told his goal-shy players they must start converting their chances if they’re to get rewards for their expansive football.

The Rocks dominated large spells of the game against Sussex rivals Lewes at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday only to lose 1-0 thanks to an 85th minute strike from Eddie Allsopp.

The Isthmian premier division defeat followed a 3-2 reverse at Cheshunt in the opening encounter fo the season on Saturday.

Blake takes his charges to top-of-the-table Hastings United this Saturday knowing they must sharpen up where it matters.

The Rocks in action at Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier | Picture: Lyn Phillips

But there is the distinct possibility he will be missing both Craig Robson – already sidelined – and Tommy Block, who limped out of the game against the Rooks with a calf injury.

Blake said: "We didn't deserve to lose, simple as that. I feel sorry for the lads because they have put a real shift in and could have been 2-0 up at half-time with the number of chances we created, especially in the first half. But football has a habit of coming back at you and that is what happened.

"Too many times in pre-season and so far this season we have flattered to deceive in the final third -- and it's still the same players who scored 80 goals last season.

"It's a shame. What do you do? Do you feel sorry for yourselves or do do you dust yourself down and go again? We need to roll our sleeves up and go to Hastings with the attitude that we can get a result."

It's two on one as Bognor take on Lewes at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Trevor Staff

After Saturday’s reverse at Cheshunt, Blake was disappointed with his side's defending and cited Robson’s absence as a reason for fragility at the back. "We are a young side and when you take out of that equation the likes of Craig Robson, that leaves us exposed and that was the case for the three goals,” he said

"Robbo is a massive player and a big loss when he doesn’t play – he is so influential, calm, experienced and I honestly think, had he played against Cheshunt, it would’ve been a different story.”

Blake backed his young players to improve over time. "They are all excellent footballers... I believe they will attain that toughness but it is a process,” he added.