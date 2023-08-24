Robbie Blake says he can't wait to come up against Burgess Hill Town as the Rocks begin their FA Cup journey next week at Leylands Park.

Dean Cox's side set up the intriguing Sussex derby in the first qualifying round on Saturday 2nd September after seeing off Erith Town in Tuesday night’s first qualifying round replay.

The hosts took the lead on 17 minutes but Dan Perry levelled three minutes later with his first of the season on his first start.

Both sides had chances in the second half and James Shaw made a brilliant double save to keep the Hillians ahead as the game finished level sending it to extra time. Lewis Finney netted the winner in the 123rd minute.

The Rocks take on Hashag United | Picture by Trevor Staff

Boss Blake was at the game and says he was impressed with the visitors. He said: "They have plenty of strengths and also have a great team unity and Dean has got them playing so we are under no illusions that it's going to be tough test.