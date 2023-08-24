Bognor Regis Town boss relishing FA Cup visit to Burgess Hill Town
Dean Cox's side set up the intriguing Sussex derby in the first qualifying round on Saturday 2nd September after seeing off Erith Town in Tuesday night’s first qualifying round replay.
The hosts took the lead on 17 minutes but Dan Perry levelled three minutes later with his first of the season on his first start.
Both sides had chances in the second half and James Shaw made a brilliant double save to keep the Hillians ahead as the game finished level sending it to extra time. Lewis Finney netted the winner in the 123rd minute.
Boss Blake was at the game and says he was impressed with the visitors. He said: "They have plenty of strengths and also have a great team unity and Dean has got them playing so we are under no illusions that it's going to be tough test.
"The magic of the cup isn't lost on us and we want to go as far as we can in the competition so we will be at it, you can count on it. It's a Sussex derby as well, so the fans will demand that we are on our game. We are really looking forward to it, it should be a great occasion!"