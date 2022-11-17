Matt Paterson provided a glimpse of his quality in front of goal with his first strike for the Rocks - an exquisite finish to seal a Sussex Senior Cup victory over Haywards Heath Town.

Now boss Robbie Blake wants the striker to replicate that ability to score goals when Bognor head to Lewes for an FA Trophy clash.

Paterson found the back of the net for the first time since his move from Southern Premier League outfit Gosport Borough at the end of October.

And Blake's aces should go in to the Sussex derby at the Dripping Pan full of confidence after seeing off Town with a comfortable 3-0 win at the Nye Camp on Tuesday thanks to Patterson's curling effort following goals from Tom Chalaye and Harvey Whyte.

Matt Paterson in action for Bognor Regis Town. Picture by Martin Denyer

Whyte's goal came when Town keeper Billy Collings saved James Crane's late penalty and the ball fell to the Rocks skipper to tap home.

It was the only blemish on man-of-the-match Crane's night as he made his 500th appearance for the club.

Blake praised Crane's achievement then turned his attention to the game in East Sussex. He said: "It was great for James and it's a remarkable effort to get to 500 games for this club.

"No doubt he will remind us of his milestone but we can always tell him about the time he missed the penalty! But seriously, well done to James and let's hope there is more to come.

"He will be in the squad for the Lewes game and it's a game that we as a club are really looking forward to.

"Against Haywards Heath it could have been more, in fairness, but their keeper had a great game and made some superb saves. Tom scoring will no doubt help his confidence and Matt's finish shows you just how much quality he has in front of goal."

Leading scorer Nathan Odokonyero was rested for the tie while defender Craig Robson missed out as he continues to recover from a head injury.

Both are in contention to bolster the squad when they come up against Tony Russell's side.

Lewes's Senior Cup game against Worthing midweek was called off due to a long list of injuries with which Russell had to contend but Blake believes the home side will be a strong one come the FA Trophy encounter.