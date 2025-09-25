Jamie Howell has urged his misfiring attackers to find the clinical edge that will turn the season around for struggling Bognor Regis Town.

Boss Howell takes his second-from-bottom outfit to high-flying Hanworth Villa on Saturday for what will be a tough Isthmian South Central division game.

The league encounter comes on the back of elimination on penalties from the FA Trophy at Westfield last time of asking in a second qualifying round clash after a 1-1 draw at full time.

It was an encounter that the hosts probably deserved to win but the visitors had their chances and left Howell frustrated that they couldn't find their goal scoring touch to pinch a win.

The Rocks on the attack at Westfield | Picture: Trevor Staff

Young sub Lennie Smith hauled Bognor back into the contest with an 84th minute leveller after former Nye Camp forward Finn Evans headed the home side in to a 60th-minute lead. And despite several good chances, the Rocks couldn't find the net again and lost 4-3 in the spot kick shootout.

With Tommy Block, Harvey Whyte, Cal Laycock, Joe Alman and Dan Gifford sidelined, it was always going to be a tough ask in Surrey -- and Howell has revealed he is set to bring in new faces to cover for the lack of fit personnel.

He said: "Other teams have injures and it's the way you deal with it. We have got to get on with it. I am hoping to bring in a couple of players to help the lads we have got at the moment. We need some reinforcements, we need some fresh legs.

"We can't wave a magic wand, nobody can. We have to get the nucleus of a good team that is going to sustain us for the rest of the season."

Howell reserved praise for fleet-footed teen attacker Smith but cautioned against overburdening him and the other youngsters that are currently covering in the squad for more senior players out injured.

He added: "Lennie did really well, but the trouble with younger players is the consistency. If you are going to play Len four or five games on the spin, he might struggle to be fair. But in terms of coming on to make an impact, it's wonderful to have him on the bench. Toby Kingswell did well as well. We have lots of good players coming through but we need to manage them accordingly.”