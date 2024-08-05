Robbie Blake saw his battling Bognor Regis Town outfit deliver a gutsy performance in a 1-0 reverse at home to Worthing in a pre-season friendly -- then asked for his players to turn possession into goals.

The Rocks were more than a match for a slick National League South side but lost out to a Jake Hutchinson strike after 34 minutes at Nyewood Lane on Sunday.

The home side enjoyed large spells with the ball and created some decent openings but lacked firepower when it came to converting chances.

Blake believes that will come when the Isthmian premier division campaign kicks off onSaturday and will hope they can find the back of the net sooner rather than later with a visit to Cheshunt as the curtain-raiser.

The Rocks and the Rebels do battle | Picture: Darren Crisp

Worthing boss Chris Agutter told Blake he was impressed by his young side and the praise has given the Rocks gaffer confidence that the goals will come.

He said: "I was pleased overall with the performance against a good Worthing side who in my opinion will be up there next season, in the top six. What I would say is that the pleasing aspect of creating chances through good passages of play was a little bit put into perspective by the final action; we need to score more goals, it is simple as that.

"I am confident it will come when the league season starts because we will get into a rhythm, playing Tuesday then Saturday and the regularity of games will no doubt help."

Blake has two main options up front in the shape of established striker Dan Gifford and new boy Callum Barlow, who arrived in the summer from Eastbourne United. At the back, Blake moved to fill a void at left-back when he snapped up young defender Hayden Gale, on loan from Dorking Wanderers until at least January.

The Rocks have also signed former Bournemouth U18 keeper Joe Besant as cover for Ryan Hall, with the latter a doubt for the early part of the season with an injured shoulder.