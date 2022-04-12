Bognor Regis Town check duo's fitness as Cheshunt visit

Both goal-getter Gifford and influential defender Robson were forced off through injury in the 1-1 draw at home to East Thurrock United on Saturday when a last-gasp goal from the visitors denied the home side all three points.

The duo will have their fitness assessed tomorrow and boss Blake is keeping his fingers crossed they will be available. He said: "The early indications are that both of them will be okay and we are confident that they will play but as a matter of precaution both will be assessed ahead of the game."

The Rocks in action against East Thurrock / Picture: Trevor Staff

It seems as if Jake Flannigan will once again be missing with a knee injury and Sam Dowridge is unavailable, while Harvey Hughes has ended his loan spell at the club and, having been released by Pompey, looks set to have a trial with Premier League Brighton.

Blake wants his players to learn from lapses in concentration that denied them all three points against the other Rocks. Speaking to Rocks Radio's Peter Kelly-Sullivan, he said: "In the first half we were comfortable and scored a great goal through Alfie Bridgman but just couldn't see out the game when we came under pressure. We didn't have enough composure to take the sting out of the game and showed a lack of experience, which was disappointing.

"Irrespective of the equaliser, I wasn't happy with the way we went about things after the break and we lost discipline and shape. That's frustrating when you have completely dominated the first half. I said to the lads, 'good teams weather the storm and go on and win 2-0 or 3-0'.