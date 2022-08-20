Bognor Regis Town go top of Isthmian - Lewes win again - Worthing held in National South
Bognor Regis Town grabbed the Sussex football headlines with a superb 6-1 win away to Aveley that took them top of the Isthmian premier.
Nick Dembele (13') gave them the lead before George Sykes (18') levelled for Aveley. A Jon Nzengo own goal (24') and a fine finish from Alfie Bridgman (28') gave the Rocks a 3-1 lead before a second double in a week from Nathan Odokonyero (62', 66' pen) and Isaac Olaniyan (72') turned it into a rout.
Hoe on Bognor's heels in the top three are Lewes, who won 2-1 at home to Bishop's Stortford thanks to strikes by Ronan Silva (44') and Razz Coleman De-Graft (70').
Horsham are third but lost 3-1 at home to Carshalton, with a goal from Lucas Rodrigues (56') all they had to show. And Hastings' tough start at step three continued with a 3-0 loss at Hornchurch in which Finn O'Mara was sent off after five minutes.
In National League South, Worthing's unbeaten start continued but they could not find a way past Chippenham at Woodside Road, drawing 0-0. They are third but Eastbourne Borough are in the bottom four after a third loss in eight days, going down 2-0 at Chippenham.
In the FA Cup preliminary round Sussex winners included Chichester City, who beat Knaphill 2-0, and Burgess Hill Town, who overcame Stanfield 3-1. East Grinstead won well - 4-1 at Lancing. And Midhurst and Easebourne's fine start to the season continued when they won 2-1 at home to Harefield. Three Bridges are in the hat - they beat Deal Town 3-2.
On Friday night, Peacehaven reached the first qualifying round with a 1-0 win at Southall.
Out of the cup go Crawley Down Gatwick, who lost 3-2 at home to Spelthorne Sports, Hassocks, who lost 3-1 at home to Uxbridge, Haywards Heath, who went down 3-0 at Leatherhead, while Littlehampron Town lost 3-2 at Walton and Hersham.
Newhaven live to fight another day - they drew 0-0 at Sheppey and the sides will replay in midweek. Also playing it again after Eastbourne Town after a 1-1 draw at Virginia Water.