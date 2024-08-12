Entry was free on the day but fans made donations at the game which doubled up as James Crane's farewell match following 15 years with the club.
Craney organised the OPA Cancer Charity fundraiser after his father-in-law Keith Johnson – the dad of former Bognor ace Ben – successfully fought a battle against the oesophageal disease. The legends match saw Rocks Whites win 4-3 against Bognor Maroons.James thanked everyone for their efforts. He said: “It was lovely to see so many people out to support a worthy cause and it was a special way for me to say thank you and goodbye (as a player) to the club, supporters and players I had the opportunity to play with - we raised £713:25!”Goalscorers for the Maroons were Aaron Hopkinson in the 31st minute, before Oscar Crane (pictured) made it 2-0 in the 47th minute from the spot.The Whites got a goal back through Gary Charman in the 48th minute, and James Crane then made it 2-2. Ben Mendoza made it 3-2 to the Whites, before Lewis Ide made it 3-3 – then Mendoza scored in the 70th minute for the whites to grab the victory 4-3.A fun penalty shootout followed and the Whites won that too. Money was also donated by fans at half time and full time as they paid for the privilege of taking a spot kick against Amadou Tangara.
