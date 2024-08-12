Craney organised the OPA Cancer Charity fundraiser after his father-in-law Keith Johnson – the dad of former Bognor ace Ben – successfully fought a battle against the oesophageal disease. The legends match saw Rocks Whites win 4-3 against Bognor Maroons.James thanked everyone for their efforts. He said: “It was lovely to see so many people out to support a worthy cause and it was a special way for me to say thank you and goodbye (as a player) to the club, supporters and players I had the opportunity to play with - we raised £713:25!”Goalscorers for the Maroons were Aaron Hopkinson in the 31st minute, before Oscar Crane (pictured) made it 2-0 in the 47th minute from the spot.The Whites got a goal back through Gary Charman in the 48th minute, and James Crane then made it 2-2. Ben Mendoza made it 3-2 to the Whites, before Lewis Ide made it 3-3 – then Mendoza scored in the 70th minute for the whites to grab the victory 4-3.A fun penalty shootout followed and the Whites won that too. Money was also donated by fans at half time and full time as they paid for the privilege of taking a spot kick against Amadou Tangara.