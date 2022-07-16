Bognor Regis Town rise to Chal-lenge at Gosport

Bognor battle at Gosport / Picture: Martin Denyer

The former Worthing attacker, 20, grabbed his first with a header from a well worked corner kick on 15 minutes before the home side pulled back a leveller just before the break through the lively Billie Busari.

But Chalaye gave Robbie Blake's side the advantage once more on 48 minutes, charging down the dithering home keeper to force the ball over the line.

Shaun Gayle's side had the chance to bring it to 2-2 after visiting keeper Taylor Seymour gave away a penalty but the young custodian redeemed himself with a smart save down to his left.

Celebrations after one of Tom Chalaye's goals / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The irrepressible Chalaye then pounced once again to make it 3-1 with a cool finish on 78 minutes to seal the thoroughly deserved win and crown an impressive performance from this young Bognor side.

Blake was chuffed to see Chalaye grab a treble and praised his overall attitude and desire, adding: "Tom was brilliant, his work ethic and movement were fantastic and if he can replicate that week in week out for us he will help create us chances and scores goals."

On the team display, he said: "We were very good to be fair. For a team that has had six sessions and our second game, to be where we are, we are really pleased with it. They have taken on board what me and Jamie (Howell, assistant manager) are saying and how, in and out of possession, we are trying to apply ourselves.

"We want to win every game because it gives confidence to your players but irrespective of the result it was about the performance and we played very well tonight.

"We are a very fit side -- fair play to the players, they have come back and are in really good shape and the things we are asking them to do, they can do it because of their fitness levels. Neil (Cockcroft, fitness coach) and Jamie need to take a little bit of credit for that because they are predominantly taking training. Overall, we are really pleased with how things are progressing."