Kingstonian started well in the clash at Bognor’s temporary Oaklands Park home, with plenty of possession and Jamie Hilton hit the ball powerfully into the area on five minutes but it was well gathered by Dan Lincoln.

Dennis Kelmendi hit their first effort on goal with a bouncing shot in the 9th minute but Lincoln saved. Kelmendi's corner was inswinging and Lincoln had to punch it out.

Bognor gave away a free-kick just outside the box on 15 minutes but Sean O'Brien's strike was hit it into the wall – then Joel Brown followed up with a shot that was charged down.

Brown went into the book on 17 minutes for a foul in the heart of midfield.

A Bognor attack saw them win a free-kick around 25 yards out. Matt Jones curled it in but Liam Allen gathered it. Following the clearance, good work from Danny Jordan allowed him to find Billy Allcock inside the box – but after giving himself space, his low strike rolled side of the post.

O'Brien dragged another low shot wide from outside the area as Ks threatened. Allen lost possession outside his area and Preston Woolston spotted him off his goal line to shoot, but the ball floated over the bar.

Handball appeals were ignored after Jones swung in another corner when Chad Field headed it at goal and a defender blocked it.

Jones knocked a long ball forward and it was headed into the path of Laycock, but his long distance shot flew well wide on 38 minutes.

A wonderful move saw Rocks taking the lead in the 42nd minute. A swift run down the left flank by Seok-Jae Lee saw him curl the ball straight into the path of Laycock and he controlled it with his right boot before smashing it into the net with his left.

And two minures into first half stoppage time, Bognor extended their lead when Jones' corner bounced awkwardly into the box and was flicked on by Laycock at the near post and Kasukumya diverted it beyond a flailing and diving Allen who could not keep it out.

Bognor started well after the break and had a chance two minutes in as Jordan sped inside from the right to shoot – but he hit the side netting. Yoan Edoukou ran down the left but his low strike rolled harmlessly wide of the goal in the 55th minute.

Kasukumya squared to the onrushing Jordan, who fired it low, but it was blocked on the goal line. Then at the other end, Kelmendi sped through the middle but, under pressure, his low strike was easily saved by Lincoln.

Rocky Williams went into the book for a late challenge on Allcock. Jones belted the free-kick over the wall but it was saved by Allen on 62 minutes. Jordan had another shot from the edge of the box, with Allen equal to it down to his left.

The Rocks looked solid in defence at every opportunity the Ks generated.

Laycock was looking for a penalty but was denied by the referee on 78 minutes. Rocks boss Jamie Howell got a stern talking to from the official but avoided a booking. Then Kelmendi, always a threat, ran at the defence before firing well wide.

Toby Kingswell and Lennie Smith, both coming off the bench in the closing minutes, combined to tee up Woolston but his effort curled high over the bar.

Deep into stoppage time Smith went on a fine run and he played it square to Lee – but he was denied by a block.

Bognor were deserved winners and will be pleased with their defensive display. They travel to Westfield in the league on Saturday.

1 . ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Rocks v Kingstonian, Isthmian south central division Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson

