Bognor Regis Town skipper apologises after below-par display in loss at Chichester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rocks captain Calvin Davies asked supporters to back the team in an impassioned interview after the team were beaten 2-1 by promoted neighbours Chichester City,

After two Jimmy Wild goals secured the derby honours for Miles Rutherford’s side in front of 1,300-plus at Oaklands Patk, Davies told Rocks Radio’s Peter Hood: "I want to apologise. I understand people's frustrations and we know these people care about the club. We need to rally as a team, we need people to get behind us.

“I want to say that I requested to do this interview over the manager; he shouldn't have to face it because the players have put him in the s***.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We owe the club a big one and we are aiming to put it right and we will put it right. We have got a young team and new additions and it's about time that we face up to it (the responsibility).”

Bognor on the back foot at Chichester City | Picture: Trevor Staff

Not only did Bognor suffer derby day defeat at Chichester they lost Craig Robson to a knee injury that could rule him out for several months.

Former Rocks forward Jimmy Wild struck twice to condemn Robbie Blake's men to a 2-1 reverse.

Wild pounced from close range in the 22nd minute but Matt Burgess brought the visitors level when he bundled the ball over the line on 39 minutes. But Wild regained the advantage for City when he fired home from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocks couldn't find a way back into the game in what was in truth a frustrating and disjointed display. And to compound the misery, Robson went down with a serious looking knee injury with 20 minutes to go and had to be stretchered off and looked in real discomfort.

Blake had to shuffle his pack after losing Lucas Pattenden to injury after he aggravated it in the 2-2 draw at home to Hendon at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

The loss leaves Blake's men second bottom of the Isthmian premier division having picked up just two points from a possible 15 and not having won a game thus far this campaign.

Next up for Bognor is a trip to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday in the FA Cup 1st qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the loss of Robson, Davies added: “It doesn't look good but obviously we have got to give it a couple of days and see how it settles. But big teams lose big players and it's how we react to it that matters.

“We now have an FA Cup game on Saturday where we look to improve the performance so we will go from there.

“I don't think that we have started many games well, to be honest -- we seem to react when we go 2-0 down but from my point of view, you look at the goals conceded there are all our doing; I don't think that we have conceded a good goal -- they have been our mistakes and we have to take responsibility and we have to start getting together as a team. Let's be honest about this, this is a tough league and we have got to react to that.

“There is a good togetherness, it is no different to last year but something is not clicking. The players believe in the management and I just thought it was right to face it (the interview) today. We all must take responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have started the league poorly and we have a long time to go; I would just ask people to believe in us and give us their patience. I know it runs out quickly; if I was the other side of the fence I would be kicking off as well because I would not be happy about the performances.

“We have to man up. I don’t care if you’re 30 or 18, this is a men’s game so we are a team that is together you can blame young kids, the captain, Robbo you can blame anyone but as we have to push on and that’s what we will be looking to do and hopefully everyone will join that.”