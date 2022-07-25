Bognor Regis Town tie up trio - Dembele, Bragg and Olaniyan join

Former Gosport hitman Dembele, 25, put pen to paper following the 2-0 pre-season friendly win at Horndean, along with impressive central defender Tom Bragg, 19, on loan from Eastleigh, and left-side attacking midfielder Isaac Olaniyan, 19.
Demeble has impressed in training and scored in the 1-1 draw with a Pompey XI at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday. Bragg, too, acquitted himself well against the Blues while Olaniyan, who joins from AFC Wimbledon, got his name on the scoresheet against Micky Birmingham's side.
Forward Tom Chalaye grabbed the other goal to maintain the visitors' unbeaten record in summer games following wins at Littlehampton Town and Gosport Borough.
All three players will be in the squad for Friday's Nye Camp encounter with Worthing, kick-off 7.45pm.
"It's great to get the players over the line and get deals done and we welcome the new lads to the club," said Blake. "Nick will score goals and both Tom and Isaac have shown they have real quality. We feel as if our squad is coming together nicely and that is really encouraging.
"It was good to get another win, this time at Horndean, and keep a clean sheet and we now face Worthing at home in what should be a real cracker."