Bognor Regis Women hit seven past Sevenoaks in home triumph - in pictures

From the first whistle, the home side imposed themselves on the contest, showcasing their attacking intent and clinical finishing. The opening half set the tone for what would become a dominant performance. New signings Bec Bell-Thorns and Kim Fuller each marked their first goals for the club, with Millie Carter adding a 3rd before Fuller quickly doubled her tally, ensuring The Rockettes went into the break with a commanding 4-0 advantage. There was no let-up after the restart. Loulou Robson added a fifth before Lillie Bromley calmly converted from the penalty spot, claiming her first senior league goal for Bognor Women’s. Sevenoaks pulled one back against the run of play, but Bognor responded in style. Fuller, who was a constant danger throughout, completed her hat-trick to seal the 7-1 rout. It was a performance that underlined Bognor’s growing cohesion and attacking strength, with every player contributing to the emphatic result. Fans will be buoyed by the team’s momentum as they prepare for the return fixture away to Sevenoaks next Sunday. On this evidence, Bognor will travel with confidence and belief.