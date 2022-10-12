Hard-working frontman Dembele struck in the 16th minute to give the visitors the lead after brilliant work down the left wing from Luke Robinson. When the pacy wideman’s pass found Dembele in the box, he had a lot to do. But he showed great composure to spin then dispatch his shot into the far corner.

The hosts pegged Bognor back with the most baffling of penalties, awarded when Nathan Odokonyero was mystifyingly adjudged to have fouled James Dayton on 50 minutes. Jake Bass slotted home the spot-kick and the challenge then was for the Rocks to try to reclaim the advantage that their play up until then merited.

And two golden chances presented themselves in the ensuing period. Odokonyero screwed his shot just wide of the upright when it looked certain he would score on 75 minutes. Then, five minutes later, Alfie Bridgman blasted wide with only Town keeper Nathan McDonald to beat.

Bognor put the Enfield keeper under pressure | Picture: Martin Denyer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enfield had opportunities to snatch the winner late on but central defender James Dayton headed wide twice when it looked as if it was easier to score on both occasions.

The draw leaves Bognor in tenth position in the standings, while the London outfit, now in third, would have gone top of the pile had they won.

Manager Robbie Blake was pleased overall with the display from his team but was critical of referee Richard Wharton for controversially awarding the penalty. He said: "We’re really pleased overall. I thought we were excellent in both halves. It seems we are getting some terrible decisions against us though. It's never a penalty. Every time they appealed the referee gave decisions against us. It's really poor. The only reason we didn't win the game was down to the official and some really careless finishing in the final third.

"But we showed a lot of guts and character, because it's difficult when you concede goals straight after half-time. I thought we grew in to the game even more and we were the better team and I think we looked the most threatening. I stressed to the players how important it is to come and here not get rolled over; you have to be brave and you have to stand up and be counted and we did that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was almost the perfect away performance in terms of we had the chances in the second half to win, and that is really important. We have come to a team that won't be far away in the top four and we have more than matched them -- and we should have won the game in my opinion.

"We are happy with the point but we wanted three. We feel a bit aggrieved with the decisions but we have to dust ourselves down and move on to Herne Bay now on Saturday. And if we can get three points, which is not going to be easy, then a point looks even better here at Enfield.

"Everybody played really well but I thought Nick Dembele was excellent. His finish was brilliant and I thought that his work rate was absolutely colossal. It's a team game but if I had to pick a man-of-the-match award I would have gone with Dembele."