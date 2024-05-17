Book onto the Foundations May Soccer Schools!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to popular demand, we are excited to announce our May Half-Term Soccer Schools, delivered at the Broadfield Stadium, featuring more football fun than ever before!

Led by our FA-qualified coaches, our courses are open to children aged 5-12, regardless of their footballing ability. Based at the Broadfield Stadium, the home of Crawley Town FC, this is a fantastic opportunity for young football enthusiasts to experience the stadium and possibly meet one or two first-team players (subject to their schedules).

Throughout the week, participants will have the chance to learn new skills, make new friends, and play fun games, with the added excitement of competing for the 'Player of the Day' title selected by our coaches. At the end of the week, every child will receive a certificate and a water bottle, and a few lucky ones will be awarded trophies for Player of the Week, Most Improved, and Sportsperson of the Week.

Sounds like fun? We have great news! Our soccer schools are now open for booking for the May half-term and the summer holidays. Spaces are filling up quickly, so be sure to secure your spot today to avoid disappointment. For more information or to book your place, please visit the Crawley Town Community Foundation website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com.