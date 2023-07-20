Borough aren’t the only Eastbourne football team undergoing big changes

As if there wasn’t enough drama going on in the Eastbourne football world from Priory Lane at the moment, Eastbourne United have now added their own unique blend of excitement.

They have unveiled a new football-focused committee and have been granted planning permission for a new 3G surface.

When the proposition was put to the members to split the club’s committee into social and football sides, the idea was for the football club to become a Community Interest Club.

At the subsequent EGM, the motion was passed, and the new committee was ready to start work. Within a week, the football committee were advised that a planning meeting to discuss the pitch was happening at the Town Hall.

The Eastbourne United pitch at The Oval is to be replaced by a 3G surface

Chairman-elect Matt Thompson made a compelling case for the new 3G, and for the benefits it would bring not only to the club, but to the community around it as well.

The Oval pitch has always been plagued, and assisted, by its beachside location. During the winter months, rainwater feeds it brilliantly, with the underlaying shingle allowing it to drain perfectly, resulting in few rain postponements.

However, come early spring, it’s the opposite, no amount of water will be retained, and the surface turns to concrete, and not very flat concrete at that. With the inception of a 3G, this will all be a thing of the past, with a good, flat surface all year round, and ample car parking (some 50 extra spaces are being made available) to alleviate the traffic concerns, which officials say should make for a great match day experience.

Spearheading both the 3G investment and the new football committee is popular local businessman Thompson. Together with his investment partners he has enabled the club to take a dramatic step forward and the club are determined to take advantage of this.

Eastbourne United score against Loxwood last season - and the league begins again on July 29 | Picture: Joe Knight

In the past two seasons under manager Anthony Storey, United have finished fifth and fourth in the SCFL premier division, no mean feat. But they are looking to consolidate and perhaps aim even higher with the advent of the new pitch.

There will certainly be interesting times this season - at the time of writing it’s unclear whether the 3G will go straight in, or if there will be some home matches at The Oval before the work commences.

Whatever the outcome, the momentum is with Storey’s men now, and for United’s long suffering supporters, it’s certainly a continuation of the work that started last season. With the ground, perimeter fence, changing rooms and other facilities having had an overhaul the matchday experience will be even better as the club progresses in its ambitions.

As things stand the first visitors to The Oval are due on July 29 – relegated Haywards Heath Town are the visitors for the opening game in the newly named Premier Sports Southern Combination League. In the FA Cup, United have been drawn away to Bexleyheath-based Phoenix Sports from the Isthmian League South East.