A German football fan completes The 92 at Crawley Town today.

Borussia Mönchengladbach fan Marc Slonek has travelled the world watching football, but this week completed The 92 by citing the Broadfield Stadium for Crawley Town’s League One match with Reading.

The 92 Club is a groundhopping society, in order to be a member, a person must attend a match at the stadium of every current Premier League and EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two club in England and Wales.

Slonek started his journey 15 years ago and has visited 55 countries and watched 1,200 games. He had already completed Switxerland and Germany and now he has completed Britain.

Marc Slonek with Crawley Town vice-chairman Ben Levin outside the Broadfield Stadfium

"It's a special day for me to complete all the four leagues in Great Britain, so I'm in the 92 club,” he said

Slonek, who turns 50 in 11 days, was due to visit the Broadfield Stadium for the Charlton game on New Year’s Day, but that was postponed.

So why did he start the journey? “I love this hobby, groundhopping and pitch-hopping and I do this and collect stadiums and travel around the world.”

Slonek, who uses the Groundhopper to keep track of his visits, has been to Australia and watched the Asia Cup and says his favourite grounds in the UK are Fulham and Brentford. He cites Poland and Czech Republic as having the best fans.

Marc Slonek at the Broadfield Stadium for Crawley Town's game with Reading to complete The 92 | Picture: Mark Dunford

Slonek is also an Ultra Runner and is competing in a 100-mile race in June in the Alps and in September will be doing his 10th Alp Cross race.Last year he finished The Niesen Stairway in Switzerland, the longest staircase in the world, with 11,674 steps, in 67% altitude.

The German was off to Three Bridges v Sittingbourne after the Crawley game, which was an early kick-off.