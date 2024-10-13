Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sense of belief returned at Walton Lane as a determined Bosham side put on their best performance of the season so far to take a 3-3 draw from an absorbing SCFL Division 2 game against a rugged Worthing Town side.

Prior to kick off both teams stood for a minute’s silence in respect to the recently departed Bosham favourite, Dave ‘Smudger’ Smith.

Bosham got off to a blistering start, taking the game to visitors and after only two minutes had moved in front as the returning Callum Coker brilliantly opened the scoring. Bosham pushed forward and when the ball arrived at the feet of Coker, just outside the box, the striker turned on sixpence and drove the ball home, low, past keeper Kieron Pearson.

The Blues got forward with intentions to get back into to it but almost got caught out on the counter by the Reds with Alfie Johnstone forcing a great save from Pearson.

Bosham celebate their early opener - picture: Tommy McMillan

Things turned dramatically in the space of four minutes. Firstly, Anthony Reynolds powered a header home from a Ash Halls corner to draw Town level, then minutes later, the visitors edged in front as Ammad Khan drove hard at the Bosham defence and sent in an effort that took a deflection to beat Declan Johnston in the Robins goal.

Bosham drew level only a short time later when the excellent Harry Penney provided a pinpoint ball into the path of Joe Morrison, who sprinted clear and beat the approaching Pearson to the ball and swiftly poked the ball under the keeper.

Worthing kept probing and just before the break restored their lead with a quality move finished off by Alassane Simayogo who slid in to poke home a low cross from Luke Ellard to make it 3-2.

Bosham made a statement of intent from the restart and just after the hour, Bobby Jones raced on to a through ball and smashed it past Pearson at the keeper’s near post to draw the Robins deservedly level.

Bosham and Worthing Town do battle- picture: Tommy McMillan

Bosham saw a great chance for Penney miss the target as the midfielder got on the end of a sumptuous free kick from Conor Crabb only to place his header just wide.

Ilya Donets hit the bar from a tight angle and with almost the last touch of the match, Coker had a golden chance to snatch all three points for the Robins but failed to find the target from close range.

Bosham make the short trip to Chichester B next.

Bosham: Declan Johnston, Bobby Jones, Ilya Donets, Harry Penney, Jack Hancock, Charlie Bennetts, Tyler Richardson, Conor Crabb, Callum Coker, Alfie Johnstone and Joe Morrison. Subs: Lewis Fairchild, Jake Peacham, Josh Richarson.