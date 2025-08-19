A new season of Southern Combination League Division 2 football is upon us and Bosham started their campaign with a,tough opener away to relegated Storrington with hopes high that new faces in the Robins camp will help bring a much-improved season.

Storrington were only relegated due to ground grading and not their league position but still needed to regroup with management and players leaving the club in the close season.

On a dry and worn pitch, awkward bounce and dust made it difficult for both teams to adjust but both flew out of the box and as early as the seventh minute an offside flag denied Jamie Smart an opener for the hosts.

New Bosham No11 Sonny Locke looked dangerous and asked some questions of the Storrington defence but they kept him at bay.

Bosham's Walton Lane home will be staging SCFL Division 2 football again this season - picture: Simon Jasinski

Bosham grew into the game and had a couple of great chances to take the lead as the interval approached.

Locke sprinted clear of defenders and bore down on goal only to fire his effort wide – then Ilya Donets looped in a sumptuous cross that was met by another newbie, Jack Lindsay, but his close-range effort sailed over the bar.

The Robins came on strong after the resumption and there were good chances for Sam Farndell and Emanuel Defiaga but good keeping from Gary Elliot denied them.

The Blues also had chances with the likes of Smart, Jordan Suter and Marloy Heath all blasting over.

The breakthrough came when Suter punished a sloppy tackle on the edge of the box to thump a free-kick into the bottom corner to put the Blues in front.

Locke should have scored with a point-blank header from a cross by Josh Bennett but Elliott made a sensational save to keep it out.

Storrington’s cause was helped when Donets conceded a penalty in the dying minutes, converted by Sutery.

Bosham manager Tony Hancock, although frustrated, said: “I was very encouraged with the team performance. We deserved something from the game but luck just wasn’t on our side on this occasion.”

Bosham move on to a tough-looking game on Saturday at Hailsham.