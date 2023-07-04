Lancing boss Dave Altendorff says he is heartened by the way his squad have started pre-season with some good training and a win in their opening friendly.

Altendorff’s retutn to Culver Road has sparked a flurry of activity at the club ahead of the new Isthmian south east season and they won 3-0 at Wick in their first friendly at the weekend.

He was at Lancing in 2019-20 when they led the SCFL premier division when Covid and lockdown intervened and forced football to be halted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altendorff has recruited a number of players including centre back Kyle Sim, forwards Harry Heath and Alex Laing, midfielders Alex Plummer and Andrew Briggs and a quintet of talented youth players. The return of winger Mo Juwara and midfielder Tyrone Madhani will also be welcomed by fans.

The yellow and blue of Lancing was back on Saturday - in a 3-0 friendly win at Wick | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Altendorff told us: “The players have come back fit and raring to go, with a good appetite for learning in the team’s first two training sessions.”

He was happy with a 3-0 win at Wick on Saturday in their first friendly, a perfect return to the Lancing dugout for him. “It was pleasing to see the players buy into the game plan and execute the ideas that we had in mind so quickly,” he said.