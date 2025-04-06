Bounce in like Zebedee – Scott Lindsey’s heads-up message to Crawley Town players after defeat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stevenage only had one shot in the first 70 minutes of the game, and it came in the 20th minute courtesy of Harvey White, who fired his free kick into the back of the net to put the hosts ahead.
Bradley Ibrahim equalised with 20 minutes left when he fired in a volley from a Jack Roles cross.
Both teams pressured for a winner, but Stevenage took advantage late on through a Jamie Reid header at the back post followed by a long-range effort from Daniel Kemp which found a way past Jojo Wollacott.
It has been a rough week for the Reds, who had lost to Peterborough 4-3 in injury time on Tuesday, with games now running out for Crawley to scrape themselves out of the relegation zone.
Lindsey admitted that he was okay with the players being down about the result, but wanted to see a reaction this coming week in training before the important home game against Leyton Orient on Saturday.
Lindsey said: “I've just said to the players ‘I don't mind you being really down about today's performance and result tonight and tomorrow but come Monday morning you need to bounce in like Zebedee ready to go again, with your chest out, shoulders, back head up ready to work against a big week next week and a big game next Saturday’.
“We’re in a precarious position. However, teams are still dropping points above us, so we're still in the hunt I've got to really give belief to the team, to the squad, to the players that we're still capable of staying up. That's what I'm going to be working really hard on.
“Monday morning I'll be looking closely at everybody's body language because they have to have the same belief I have – because if they don't then they can't play for me. It's important that everybody bounces in ready to go again on Monday.”
The Reds have played three games in the space of a week, with Lindsey also having to juggle a small squad with some injuries mixed in. And fatigue may have been a part of the reason Crawley were unable to get past the stubborn Boro defense.
With a free midweek until their next game, Lindsey has the chance to reset his players ready for the game, with the motivation of other teams dropping points above them something Crawley can cling on to.
Lindsey said: “I think it's always difficult when the players have put so much effort in and when you when you play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, it's the normally the third game that you see a downturn in their running metrics. I think we saw that today, I don't think we covered anywhere near the same distance we did in the last three games.
“I think that the fact that everyone's dropping points above us is good. However, we're running out of games, so we've got to act quickly. I want the players to come in Monday ready to go again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.