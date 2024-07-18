Bournemouth loanee ready to impress in an unfamiliar environment at Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dacosta Gonzalez has been at Bournemouth since the age of 11 but he now has to face some new challenges in his first loan move to Crawley Town and the winger is ready to impress in an unfamiliar environment.

Speaking about his move to the League One side he said: “I'm really excited, it's my first loan and I'm really thankful to the manager for giving me an opportunity to come here and he’s got trust in my ability enough for me to be here so yeah I can't wait to get started.

“The club (Bournemouth) wanted me to get some experience on loan, I wasn't quite meant to be going in July though I think I was meant to be doing preseason with Bournemouth and then obviously coming here but the loan move was obviously very good so I've just started from day one and I can't wait it's been great, I just can't wait to start playing.”

Gonzalez is still only 19 years of age but he has already had some memorable moments with the Bournemouth youth side and is looking forward to playing in-front of a crowd this season.

“I've had quite a few challenges which obviously has shaped me to be the person I am today but one of my favorite moments would probably be the under 18's youth cup. That was quite a good one.”

He also added: “The reason why I said one of my favorite nights was the Youth Cup was because lots of people watched the game and I really like playing in front of people so I can't wait to get started and playing in front of all the fans.”

The tricky winger who has primarily played his trade in youth football did manage to make the Bournemouth’s first team bench in a Premier League fixture against Brentford but did not feature and Gonzalez has spoken about the unfamiliar environment of men’s football since signing for Crawley.

Michael Dacosta Gonzalez in action against Lewes on Tuesday night | Picture: James Boyes

He said: “It's been different in a good way to what I'm used to, obviously being around men and it's been quite different training, everyone's loud and really wants it 100% obviously so it's been quite intense but everyone's been really nice to me and I'm getting on with everyone quite well.

“It's obviously different to what I'm used to as I've been at Bournemouth since a kid but I'm quite excited and I like it. I like the challenge ahead and I just can't wait for it to begin.”

Gonzalez got his first minutes in a Reds shirt that was actually blue in their opening pre-season fixture against Lewes FC but if you were unable to watch the game here is how he would describe himself.

“I'd say I'm someone that likes to go one v one a lot and take players on, I'm quite quick as well and I like to shoot from outside the box.”

