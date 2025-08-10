Bowman on the Road: Horsham's season won't be defined by loss at Chelmsford

Chelmsford was the destination for Horsham’s first ever match at step two of the non-league pyramid, so Colin Bowman joined the Lardy Army for an historic day. Here’s his report...

Horsham's halcyon run of victories came to a shuddering halt after a jaunt through the Dartford Tunnel.

After 144 years the club made their National League South debut at the Melbourne Stadium, Chelmsford.

The Essex men weren't great but did enough to earn an opening day 1-0 victory.

Horsham have been a huge credit to Sussex football for a long while now, manager Dom Di Paola overseeing a 10-season reign of success.

A brand-new arena, recently renamed The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, has seen a head0long rush to the 24-25 Isthmian Premier League title. A Sussex Senior Cup title followed along with two further pre-season trophies.

However, Dom was cautious ahead of their challenge saying: "It’s a monstrous league and we know we are a massive underdog this season. I think everyone will need to buy into that and understand we are a tiny fish in the big pond!"

With those words ringing on every social media platform the 200 or so Hornets fans would have travelled in hope rather than true expectation.

On a warm day neither team settled during a stop start first half. Horsham worked their socks off but couldn't find rhythm going forward and 0-0 at half-time seemed appropriate. The pattern didn't really change after the break but Chelmsford did find some cohesion after the hour.

The improvement was enough for the hosts to find that all-important moment on 82 minutes, Harry Barbrook stealing a yard at the back post to prod home.

Chelmsford then showed guile and strength to manage the final moments. Manager Angelo Harrop will have been pleased to get the win.

Hornet fans were a huge credit to their club and never once stopped singing and encouraging the team. On full-time there was a rousing reception as the players came over to thank them for their efforts.

Among them was Amanda McAllister from Southwater, perhaps one of very few ever-presents in the 24/25 season.

She joked: "I would like to walk to home games but need a bridge built across the A24! Once I had got into the first few games, I wanted to see it through. We had some amazing trips including a weekend away in Aldeburgh to see Leiston in the FA Cup. We went to Chesterfield for the weekend. We also had Torquay in the FA Trophy.

"Unfortunately, Storm Darragh wrecked the Saturday game but some of us trudged back down there on the Tuesday night to watch us lose 2-0.”

As to the title-winning day Amada admitted to not being able to the watch the last ten minutes. "It was a very tense moment as both us and Billericay were going for the title. Both teams kept scoring, the momentum flip-flopping all afternoon. We finished 5-1 which was enough to win the league by just one solitary goal. The stadium erupted after the final whistle!"

I must thank Chelmsford for looking after us on Saturday. Like Amanda, perhaps all Hornet connections made the journey back to Sussex with a tinge of disappointment that a point hadn’t been secured. However, the new and exciting league campaign won’t be determined by what went on on day one. Far from it.

There will be further days like this but there will be lots of positive opportunities along the way. Indeed, the Fusion will be host to the hottest ticket in Sussex on Saturday when title contenders Worthing turn up. It should be a real cracker in a pulsating atmosphere as both teams look to get their season up and running.

I will be catching up with Horsham again later in the season. However, my attention turns to Isthmian Premier action as we tag along with you Rooks up to Welling United on Saturday.

Finally, huge mentions to Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett who oversaw a massive 1-0 away win at Potters Bar for Burgess Hill Town in their first Isthmian premier game after promotion – and well done to Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell for Bognor, who must have needed a stiff drink after their last gasp 5-4 winm at Portchester.