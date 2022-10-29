After a goalless first half, Bradford took the lead on 55 minutes. After stealing possession, Tyreik Wright burst forward and found Dion Pereira who dinked his effort over returning Crawley goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe to make it 1-0.

But travelling Reds supporters only had to wait six minutes for an equaliser. Crawley won a free kick on the edge of the area after a foul on Tom Nichols. James Tilley stepped up and slammed home the set-piece to draw the game level.

Unfortunately for the Reds, goalscorer Tilley and full-back Mazeed Ogungbo both went off injured in the second half.

James Tilley netted in Crawley Town's 1-1 draw at Bradford City. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley remain 19th in the table following today’s results, three points clear of the relegation zone, while the Bantams stay seventh.

Up next for the Reds is a home FA Cup first round tie with division-above Accrington Stanley.

Crawley Town: Balcombe, Francomb, Francillette, Craig, Ogungbo (Telford 81’), Tilley (Jenks 68’), Hessenthaler, Powell, Tsaroulla (Fellows 59’), Nadesan, Nichols.

Unused: Robson, Ransom, Oteh, Khaleel.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen