'Brave, young and hungry' - Crawley Town boss full of praise for his side after Stevenage win

Crawley town Rob Elliot highlighted his side's hard work after they picked up their first home win since November with a 2-1 win over Stevenage.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Armando Quitirna found the winner in the 87th minute when he had an empty net to pass the ball into and Kamari Doyle sealed the win with a brilliant strike into the top corner at the death.

Harry Forster had blasted Reds ahead five minutes into the second half with a powerful strike into the bottom corner but Stevenage quickly replied through Brandon Hanlan who headed in from close range after a corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite it being a fairly even encounter for the most part Elliot was delighted that his side finally managed to get a win after a difficult few weeks.

Armando Quitirna celebrates his goal with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

“It was a tough first half because they made it really difficult but we stayed consistent, did the right things and then got the reward,” Elliot said.

"It was obviously a disappointment that we conceded from a set piece because we've been working really hard but they are a massive, powerful team.[...]One thing I will say and make clear is that you only get those wins and them performances by being consistent and taking the rough with this move.

“We came away from Bolton really disappointed from a couple of deflections that cost us the game. Overall I think we're scoring goals, we're defending reasonably well and we're getting punished but if you stay consistent, you keep doing the right things, it does turn. Tonight, we got what we deserved, probably not just for tonight, but the last couple of games so I'm really pleased with the lads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle goalkeeper also mentioned that it was a brilliant collective team performance but highlighted his enjoyment of watching the younger players.

Elliot said: “I don't think you can really pick anyone out. I thought everyone was exceptional in what they did. To be able to maintain a level or increase a level was fantastic and to be able to enjoy our young players like 19-year-old Cammy [Doyle] or Bradley Ibrahim who was exceptional yet again. Also Being able to watch young centre-halves Ben [Radcliffe] and Charlie [Barker] defending behind them.

“This group that we've got together now are really brought in, they're doing everything we're asking, they're brave, they're young, they're hungry and they're inexperienced but they'll get better by working hard and sticking to the principles.”

Crawley are now preparing to face League One high fliers Wycombe on Saturday.