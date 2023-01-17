Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe has been recalled from his loan spell by Brentford.

The shot-stopper has left the Reds with immediate effect to return to the Premier League Club.

The 23-year-old made 12 appearances during his short sting at the club. He immediately impressed fans with a series of spectacular saves on his debut during Crawley’s first game of the Sky Bet League Two season. Unfortunately, Balcombe suffered from an injury during that game and didn’t return to the Reds until late October. He quickly re-established himself as the number one and went on to make 12 appearances across all competitions.

Balcombe tweeted: “Massive thank you to everyone involved @crawleytown. Enjoyed my time here. Wish the club all the best for the rest of the season and future.”

The club can also confirm that Roshan Greensall has left the club upon the expiration of his contract. The club said: “We would like to extend our thanks to both Ellery and Roshan for their commitment and hard work during their time at the club.”