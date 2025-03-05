Bridges rue missed chances in frustrating draw

On a clear but chilly Tuesday night, Three Bridges traveled to South London for an exhilarating Isthmian South-East clash against Beckenham Town, with both teams positioned closely in the league table, 7th and 5th respectively.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beckenham Town 2 Three Bridges 2

Isthmian South East Division

Match Report By Rob Nastase

Harvey Woollard - Man of the Match

The match started with purpose, and Three Bridges wasted no time in asserting their dominance. In the 8th minute, Reece Hallard made a powerful run down the right, his shot being blocked by a Beckenham defender. However, the ball fell to Kevin Rivera, who unleashed an unstoppable 25-yard strike with his left foot, giving Three Bridges the lead.

Just five minutes later, Beckenham had a chance to level the score. Sam Bull launched a long ball forward, and Noel Leighton’s dummy allowed Hayden Velvick to break through one-on-one with Beckenham's goalkeeper, Mitchell Beeney. The keeper, however, produced an outstanding save to deny the visitors a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges continued to press forward, with both Reece Hallard and Hayden Velvick testing Beeney with powerful shots, all saved by the alert keeper. In the 30th minute, Noel Fischer produced an incredible solo run down the right, evading multiple defenders before being brought down in the box. The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation. Hallard took the penalty but was unlucky, crashing the ball against the crossbar. Beckenham had yet another lucky escape.

Three Bridges' dominance continued, and in the 42nd minute, the inevitable finally happened. Noel Leighton slipped a perfectly timed pass through to Harvey Woollard, who was thwarted by a fantastic save from Beeney. Hallard fired the rebound against the crossbar, but Woollard was alert to head the ball into the net from just two yards out to double the lead.

Three Bridges FC Line Up v Beckenham Town

In the final action of the first half, a fast counterattack saw Kevin Rivera put a golden opportunity wide of the target before the referee blew for halftime. Despite their commanding 2-0 lead, Bridges were left wondering how they weren’t further ahead after such a dominant first half.

Beckenham came out stronger in the second half, making three substitutions at the break. Their response was swift, and in the 52nd minute, Bridges' defense switched off for a throw-in. Louie Theophanous took advantage, racing clear of the defenders to slot the ball calmly past Will Tillman, pulling Beckenham back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just four minutes later, a Reece Hallard free-kick failed to beat the first man, and within seconds, Abel Vendrells delivered a perfect ball to Theophanous, who made no mistake in leveling the scores at 2-2.

Despite the setback, Bridges refused to let their heads drop and immediately sought to regain the lead. In the 72nd minute, they came agonizingly close when Noel Leighton’s header was cleared off the line by a Beckenham defender.

The final 20 minutes saw Bridges pour forward relentlessly, throwing everything they had at Beckenham’s resolute defense. Despite numerous chances, including one where the ball seemed to be on the verge of crossing the line, Three Bridges just couldn’t find the breakthrough.

As the final whistle blew, the match ended 2-2, leaving both sets of fans bewildered. Bridges had been so dominant in the first half that a point felt bitter, as a win had seemed a certainty on another day. Nonetheless, the result earned Three Bridges a valuable away point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Three Bridges will shift their focus to Saturday’s home clash against Sittingbourne, who sit 2nd in the league. Fans of Crawley Town are also encouraged to attend, with season ticket holders enjoying half-price entry.

Three Bridges Man of the Match: Harvey Woollard

Line-ups:

Beckenham Town:Mitchell Beeney, Henry Douglas, Lesley Duru (45’ England Kurti), Jack Holland, Joe Tyrie (67’ Mudiaga Wanogho), Robert Carter (C), Archie Burnett (45’ Abas Aggoro), Sam Wood, Louie Theophanous, Alfie Bloomfield (45’ Abel Vendrells), Steven Townsend (65’ Casey Dudley)

Three Bridges FC:Will Tillman, Dan Ferreira, Hayden Neathey, Sam Bull, Ben Holden, Harvey Woollard (C), Kevin Rivera (80’ Josh Hallard), Hayden Velvick, Noel Fischer, Noel Leighton, Reece Hallard

Unused Subs: Charlie Bradley, Shay Matthews, George Falzon, Tegan Freeman