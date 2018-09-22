Brighton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2: Kane and Lamela strike to end losing run, but Knockaert makes Spurs squirm late on

A Harry Kane penalty and Erik Lamela strike saw Tottenham Hotspur end their losing run and inflict defeat on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex this evening.

The Seagulls had come back from 2-0 down in both their previous Premier League outings, but when substitute Lamela put Spurs two ahead with 14 minutes to play, there appeared to be no coming back this time for Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March in action against Spurs. Picture by PW Sporting Photography



They did, however, net an injury-time consolation goal through Anthony Knockaert to leave the hosts wondering what could have been had the winger netted a good earlier opportunity.



While Spurs enjoyed 79 per cent of possession in the first half and had eight shots to Albion's one, the north London visitors only had a slender 1-0 lead at the break.



Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot after a Glenn Murray handball when the Seagulls were defending a free kick.



In the second half, a much-improved Albion had a number of chances to drew level, the best saw Knockaert squander a one-on-one chance.



But Spurs, who had lost their last three in all competitions - the worst run in manager Mauricio Pochettino's reign, then made the game safe with a move started and finished by Lamela.



That was until Knockaert made their opponents squirm late on as he netted in the fourth minute of time added on after a quick counter-attack.



The Seagulls lined-up with the same starting XI they pulled off a 2-2 comeback away to Southampton on Monday night, although Alireza Jahanbakhsh was named on the bench at the expense of club captain Bruno.



Spurs meanwhile - having suffered a devastating late 2-1 defeat away to Inter Milan in the Champions League midweek - made five changes to that team.



Paulo Gazzaniga came in for just his second Premier League start for the club with goalkeeper Michel Vorm not travelling.



Kieran Tripper, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura all also returned to the starting line-up. Dele Alli on his return from a hamstring problem, picked up while on England duty, was named on the Spurs bench.



The visitors dominated the early possession but had to wait for the tenth minute to register their first attempt on goal. A glancing Toby Alderwiereld header from a corner was superbly gloved away by Mathew Ryan and the follow-up pressure was cleared.



Soon after Heung-min Son fired a low effort past the post. At the other end, captain for the day Lewis Dunk chested down a free kick but fired his half volley horribly wide and out for a throw on the far side.



On 18 minutes, Spurs produced a nice flowing move involving Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Rose which saw the latter's first-time cross turned over by Son.



Three minutes later, Albion were forced into a change as Dale Stephens went down in his own penalty area and eventually limped off to be replaced by Beram Kayal.



With the game failing to fire into action, it was referee Chris Kavanagh whose decision sparked the opening goal. A Tripper free kick, after Kane had been tripped on the edge of the box by Gaetan Bong, struck an blocking arm from Glenn Murray in the wall and the match official pointed straight to the spot.



Kane stepped up for the visitors and finished with aplomb into the top right having sent Ryan the wrong way with three minutes of the half remaining.



At the start of the second half, a dangerous Anthony Knockaert free kick was headed over his own bar by Jan Vertonghen with Murray putting the defender under pressure.



At the other end, Lucas Moura slipped into Eriksen, who wrapped his foot around an effort from 20 yards, but it crept narrowly over the bar.



Albion continued to improve as Solly March's deflected effort landed on the roof of the net and Shane Duffy headed the ball into the net, but it was correctly ruled out for offside on 64 minutes.



The home side's best chances the came as Knockaert was slid in on goal in the box, but he fired tamely at Gazzaniga when he should have scored.



And those misses were punished on 76 minutes as Spurs put the game to bed with a second goal which came from substitute Lamela.



The midfielder started the move in the middle of the pitch and moved the ball wide, Moura played it along the wing to Rose. He then picked out Lamela, who had continued his run and he passed the ball into the far corner.



Spurs squandered a number of chances to kill off the game and Albion did net a late consolation in added-time.



They broke quickly after Ryan denied Kane and with Spurs' defence all at sea, Knockaert rifled home into the far corner. Gazzaniga also made a routine save in the final moments to preserve all three points for the visitors.

Albion: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockart, Stephens (Kayal 21), Pröpper, Bissouma (Locadia 79), March (Jahanbakhsh 78), Murray. Subs: Button, Andone, Balogun, Bernando.



Spurs: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas (Alli 78), Son (Lamela 68), Kane. Subs: Whiteman, Sanchez, Winks, Wanyama, Aurier.