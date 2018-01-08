Brighton 2, Crystal Palace 1: Super sub Murray nets Albion a late winner against his former side in FA Cup

Glenn Murray came off the bench to haunt his former side with a late winner and send Brighton & Hove Albion into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The striker turned home with his knee at the back post in the 87th minute to give Albion a 2-1 victory over their rivals Crystal Palace this evening.

Glenn Murray is mobbed by his Brighton & Hove Albion team-mates after netting a late winner against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



Dale Stephens' first-half goal, his first at home for 21 months - the last coming in a 2-2 draw with Burnley back in April 2016, put the Seagull ahead at the break, before a Bakary Sako stunner silenced a half-full Amex with 20 minutes left to play.



But Murray, whose name was being sung by the away supporters when he came off the bench, had the final say to see his side through to face Middlesbrough in the next round on September 27.



The two sides knew the trip that awaited them if they could clinch victory against their rivals with the draw being carried out live on BT Sport from the Amex pre-match.



And with the clash being shown live and the trouble that marred the Premier League fixture between the two just two months ago, plenty of home fans opted to stay away with a crowd of just 14, 507 attending.

Brighton & Hove Albion's in action action Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



All neutral eyes were on the clash with the first trial use of Video Assistant Referee in England taking place, but an uneventful clash meant that Andre Marriner's decisions had no need for Neil Swarbrick, who was watching on back in London to intervene - even with some saying Murray had handled the ball when scoring his late goal.



Chris Hughton rang the changes making eight in total from the team that drew 2-2 with Bournemouth on New Year's Day. Jose Izquierdo, Dale Stephens and Ezequiel Schelotto were the trio that kept their places.



Roy Hodgson whereas made just four changes to the side that beat Southampton 2-1 last time out, with Patrick van Aanholt, Sako, Damien Delaney and Jairo Riedewald coming into the team, while Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke were among those rested.



The Albion boss was forced into an early substitute as Izzy Brown picked up an early knock from an heft impact with Jeffrey Schlupp and although the attacker tried to continue, he soon limped off to be replaced by the out-of-favour Sam Baldock.

Dale Stephens reels away after giving Brighton & Hove Albion the lead against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



The first chance came on eight minutes as Beram Kayal showed quick feet to shift the ball wide to Jose Izquierdo. The winger's cross was a deep one, but Solly March couldn't get a decent enough header on the ball and Wayne Hennessey easily palmed over the bar.



Soon after. Schlupp also limped off the field and was replaced by Papa Souare. Palace's first chance soon followed as Sako broke away on the right, he drove into the box and forced an angled stop from Tim Krul, but the better option would have been crossing.



On 17 minutes, Tomer Hemed glanced a Solly March header across goal from the near post, but it was a comfortable catch for Hennessey.



The opening goal came on 25 minutes and it was all too easy for Albion. From the right, Schelotto calmly picked out Stephens on the edge of the box and he ghosted past Cabaye, took a touch and drilled past Hennessey from six yards.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Tomer Hemer sens a header goalwards against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



Uwe Hunemeier had to be alert to turn behind Sako's low cross eight minutes before the break, but luckily no Palace player had gambled on the ball being lose in the box and the danger was averted.



At the other end, March got a delicate touch on a Schelotto cross, but Hennessey comfortable collected the ball low at his near post just before half-time.



Palace had a little spell at the start of the second half without really testing Krul, while at the other end Hemed's shot deflected wide in a spell of few chances.



The visitors, however, produced a leveler out of nothing with just over 20 minutes remaining. Sako got away from substitute Davy Propper controlled the ball and let fly from 25 yards with a fierce drive that went in off the far post.



It could have been worse moments later as Sako raced away, but fired into the side netting. That kicked the game back into life and immediately down the other end, March cut back for Baldock, who crashed against the post, while Kayal then fired over from ten yards.



Hughton turned to Murray with ten minutes left as the striker replaced Hemed against his former side. But the next chance fell to Baldock as he raced through onto a Kayal pass, but under pressure put over from 15 yards out.

Brighton & Hove Albion's in action action Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



And it was Murray that grabbed the winner as he got the slightest touch with his knee on a Huenemeier header across goal from a March free kick with just three minutes remaining.



In added time, Palace could have still sent the tie to a replay as some dangerous pin-ball in the Albion area resulted in Sako firing across goal and failing to hit the target.

Albion: Krul, Schelotto, Huenemeier, Goldson, Bong, March, Stephens (Propper 61), Kayal, Izquierdo, Brown (Baldock 6), Hemed (Murray). Unused subs: Maenpaa, Dunk, Rosenior, Skalak.



Palace: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Delaney, Schlupp (Souare 13); Cabaye, Riedewald; Townsend (Kaikai 46), McArthur, van Aaanholt; Sako. Unused subs: Speroni, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Milivojevic, Lee.



Attendance: 14, 507 (1,981 away).