Brighton 5 Aside Football League starting on May 23rd!

By Steve SimmondsContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 09:53 BST
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new 5 a side league in Brighton, starting on May 23rd!

-30 mins per game.-5 a side with up to three subs-£30 per team per week-Thursday evenings from 7pm-Prizes, trophies and the opportunity to represent your country to be won-Online fixtures and league tables, along with top scorers and MVP’s-‘Entry offer’ £10 to join – save a whopping £40!

Area Manager = Steve Simmonds - 07955175518 / [email protected] to get the squad back together and get fit whilst having fun with your mates?

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/withdean-sports-complex/brighton-and-hove-thursday

