Brighton 5 Aside Football League starting on May 23rd!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new 5 a side league in Brighton, starting on May 23rd!
BRIGHTON 5 A SIDE FOOTBALL LEAGUEReserve your space in a new Community Football League!Sign up as a single player or join as a team!
-30 mins per game.-5 a side with up to three subs-£30 per team per week-Thursday evenings from 7pm-Prizes, trophies and the opportunity to represent your country to be won-Online fixtures and league tables, along with top scorers and MVP’s-‘Entry offer’ £10 to join – save a whopping £40!
Area Manager = Steve Simmonds - 07955175518 / [email protected] to get the squad back together and get fit whilst having fun with your mates?