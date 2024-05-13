Brighton 5 Aside Football League starting on May 23rd!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new 5 a side league in Brighton, starting on May 23rd!

BRIGHTON 5 A SIDE FOOTBALL LEAGUEReserve your space in a new Community Football League!Sign up as a single player or join as a team!

-30 mins per game.-5 a side with up to three subs-£30 per team per week-Thursday evenings from 7pm-Prizes, trophies and the opportunity to represent your country to be won-Online fixtures and league tables, along with top scorers and MVP’s-‘Entry offer’ £10 to join – save a whopping £40!

