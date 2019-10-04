Brighton and Hove Albion enter Grant Thornton Top Track 250

Brighton and Hove Albion have been included in The Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250.

Published this weekend, the 15th annual league table ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales, and places Albion 206th in the standings.

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “This inclusion is another proud moment from the club, and underlines our continued progress in all areas.

“It is the result of our chairman’s strategic, long-term vision, and the ongoing professionalism and hard work of all our staff, to bring that to fruition. It also further demonstrates our significant contribution to the local economy.”

Jim Rogers, partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, the title sponsor of the league table, praised the companies for their performance.

“Whilst the headwinds of political and economic uncertainty have been a consistent feature of the UK economy over the past year, mid-market firms have continued to prove their resilience. They’ve demonstrated their adaptability to uncertain times and found opportunities for growth, both at home and abroad.”

The Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 complements the Top Track 100, published in July, which features Britain’s private companies with the biggest sales.

It ranks the next 250-biggest companies by sales, provided they meet certain growth and profitability criteria. The 250 companies grew combined sales by 16% to £63.4bn, operating profits by 22% to £6.0bn and employees by 11% to 373,000.

The full league table is published on Sunday as a 10-page supplement within the business section of The Sunday Times on 6 October, both in print and in the digital edition, and on www.fasttrack.co.uk.